Fried chicken fast food chain Popeyes may open its newest location in Lebanon this summer, pending approval from city officials.
The Lebanon Regional Planning Commission reviewed a site plan for the build, which would be at 507 S. Cumberland St., at a preliminary meeting on Tuesday.
“That area is appealing because it’s close to downtown,” project representative Bear Davidson of Davidson Engineering said. “It would be another option for a good place to eat, and provide more jobs for the community.”
Lebanon’s planning and engineering departments will need to review the project before the city will grant a building permit. Davidson said his company could receive one within the next few months after adjusting for some problems the commission noted with the site plan.
“There are a few outstanding issues,” city planner Seth Harrison said. “The first is with the landscaping. Our code requires one street tree for every 40 feet of road … the applicant is looking right at three trees. Cross-access easement is required for similar uses, and at this time the applicant is working with the adjacent landowner to create an access easement to the south.”
Planning Director Paul Corder said the commission could vote to require sidewalks along the property based on the proposed location. South Cumberland Street currently has partial stretches of sidewalk to the north and south of the area on the site plan.
“The city is interested in completing that sidewalk connection,” he said. “We’re definitely applying for grants and putting it on our plan to have sidewalks going completely down the whole stretch.”
Economic Development Director Sarah Haston said the prospect of a Popeyes is encouraging and that officials will continue working with the developers on the project.
“We’re definitely very excited from a city perspective,” she said. “My No. 1 priority has been helping to bring in new eateries, so it’s always great to see an opportunity like this line up.”
