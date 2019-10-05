'Prank' leads to arrest of man with gun

A man was arrested Thursday after following and pointing a handgun at teens who were knocking on residents' doors as a prank, according to the Mt. Juliet Police Department.
About 9:35 p.m. Thursday multiple officers responded to the area of Sydney Terrace near Brisbane Drive to handle an armed person call. They arrived to find numerous individuals standing in the road.
Further investigation revealed that a group of teens were knocking loudly on residents' doors and running away. One of the residents, 43-year-old Jimmy Robinson Jr., got into his vehicle and began to look for the vehicle the teens were traveling in. Robinson located the teens, drew a handgun, and ordered two of the five teens out of the vehicle.
Robinson was arrested and booked into the Wilson County Jail, charged with two counts of aggravated assault. A juvenile involved was charged with trespassing onto Robinson's property, and 20-year-old James Davison of Mt. Juliet was cited for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
