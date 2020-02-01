On Thursday, Tennessee Board of Regents officials gathered at the mechatronics lab on the campus of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Lebanon to bring attention to the fact that mechatronics will be available as a dual enrollment class to Green Hill High School in fall 2020.
TCAT President Mae Wright along with Wilson County Schools Director Donna Wright, Principal of Green Hill High School Kevin Dawson and other school officials gathered in the mechatronics lab to announce Green Hill High School’s collaboration with TCAT and how they have helped to provide the program at the school.
“Mechatronics focuses on the engineering of both electrical and mechanical systems, and also includes a combination of robotics, electronics, computer, telecommunications, systems, control, and product engineering,” said Wilson County Schools spokesman Bart Barker. “This program is currently available at TCAT in Lebanon, but now this will be offered at Green Hill High School as part of the career and technical education offerings.”
Mae Wright said in a statement Thursday that most employment opportunities that are coming to the state require hands-on skills. She said any program like mechatronics that can be completed in high school is a benefit to the state and it’s workforce.
“These students are able to get high school and college credit while in high school and it is not costing them anything,” Mae Wright said. “Anytime we can get technical training into the school system is a good thing and I think this will set a precedent all over the state.”
Dawson said he is excited the mechatronics lab is coming to his school.
“Being able to create this partnership and give the students this opportunity while staying fully immersed in the high school experience is a huge deal,” said Dawson. “It is an exciting opportunity for our school and our campus.”
Some students have already taken advantage of the dual enrollment course. George Rummel, 19, said the main attraction for getting his degree at TCAT is the financial payoff.
“I am in an advanced manufacturing course and am here every day. I am full time in college but was doing dual enrollment when I was in high school,” said Rummel. “Wiring is just the skill that I am currently on. Companies pay really well for stuff like this.”
