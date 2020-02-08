A nationally known logistics and e-commerce client, currently unidentified, looks increasingly likely to open a 400,000 square foot facility in Wilson County.
Project Blue Bird, the code name for the client, plans to invest roughly $70 million into the location it decides on. Speedway Industrial Park in Lebanon remains the preferred site.
“They’re back in again for about the fourth or fifth time on Feb. 12,” Wilson County Joint Economic and Community Development Board Executive Director G.C. Hixson said. “It’s a very expensive building with solar panels on top, because that’s their philosophy — they want to be energy-neutral. I think we’re moving close on that.”
The board also began work on a set of new projects in January, though the slate is smaller than usual.
“With activity, I’m a little concerned in that you only saw four or five new projects,” Hixson said. “I don’t know if that’s an economy thing … I think the economy’s good, so I think we’ll catch our breath a little bit and pick back up in the spring.”
Three new projects were listed on the JECDB’s activity report for the month. The largest is a hot metal stamping operation known as Project Hawk, but it may be the least likely to settle in Wilson County
“That’s a heavy manufacturer, but I think we’ve already lost it though,” JECDB secretary Tammy Stokes said. “Their preferred site ended up being in Chattanooga.”
Representatives for the project visited Wilson County twice last month, most recently on Jan. 30. If the company does decide to locate in the area, it would mean another $70 million investment and 150-180 jobs, mostly for skilled workers.
“Project Breeze” represents a northeast engine parts manufacturer seeking an existing 50,000 square foot facility for an operations center. The company is working on a three-year plan that would require 80-120 employees and a facility expansion bringing it up to 150-180,000 square feet.
A Tennessee Valley Authority client is also seeking an existing 50,000 square foot facility operational by 2022. The board is offering “Project Noble” two potential sites: Lebanon’s recently closed Celanese plant and another facility in Watertown.
The JECDB’s next Executive Committee meeting will be held at 7:45 a.m. on March 5, at 200 Aviation Way Suite 202 in Lebanon.
