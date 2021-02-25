Westbound traffic on East High Street and northbound traffic on Old Rome Pike was temporarily disrupted this week by construction crews installing drain lines for an apartment complex under development.
The construction taking place is for a new complex to be called The Residences of Ironwood Apartment Homes. Ironwood will feature 192 units in a high-density residential space.
Plans include different layout styles for families and individuals alike.
Ironwood’s official address will be 415 Rome Pike but plans appear to include access to East High Street as well.
Plans for the development were brought before the Lebanon Planning Commission last April and approved later in the year.
The approved plans include amenities like a clubhouse and pool, parking spaces for residents and sidewalks.
While completion won’t be for some time, passerbys have likely noticed the large equipment regularly in use on the site. In construction lingo, they’re “moving dirt,” according to Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder.
It was determined that an additional drain line would be required for the complex. Crews with Rawso Constructors out of Murfreesboro were working on this task Tuesday when the photos were taken.
Per contract with the developer, “Approval of the development is conditioned upon full compliance with all applicable regulations and ordinances of the City of Lebanon.”
The site is owned by Pedcor Investments from Carmel, IN. Fisher and Arnold, Inc. out of Memphis is serving as lead engineer.
