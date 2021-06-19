After a gas extension line ignited at Advance Propane on TN 109 in Lebanon on Wednesday, two contracted maintenance workers were transported to Vanderbilt’s burn center for treatment.
Advance Propane President Luke Stewart said that it was the company’s “top priority to make sure both the injured were OK.”
He also said that to his knowledge, they were both still receiving treatment at Vanderbilt.
Stewart added that the reason the first victim was airlifted to Vanderbilt, instead of being transported by ground like his colleague, was indications of adrenaline spikes which could have led to shock, hastening the timetable to get him to a medical facility.
According to Stewart, Advance Propane hired an outside contractor to come in and install an unloading buck head, so they could fill up more trucks at a time.
Part of this process involves evacuating all the gas in the extension lines that connect to the main tanks. As Stewart explained, workers block the flow of gas into the lines from the tanks, and then let the gas in the lines evaporate into the atmosphere.
This process is called bleeding the facility down.
Stewart said that it appears a valve was not completely closed, allowing a small amount of gas to continue seeping out. A spark apparently ignited that gas.
When the first responders arrived, they immediately moved to extinguish the flames, but were stopped by an employee at Advance Propane because simply dousing the flames wouldn’t solve the problem.
As Stewart put it, if they had extinguished the fire, then “we can’t find out where it (the leak) was coming from.”
Stewart said they realized that a valve had not been fully turned off, resulting in the leakage and that it wasn’t a burst line. He also said that it didn’t damage the tanks or piping beyond a few visible burn marks.
“We got the green light on Thursday to resume operation,” he said.
Stewart declined to disclose the name of the contractor or the names of the injured personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.