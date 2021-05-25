In the last five years alone, property values in Wilson County have skyrocketed, increasing more than $1.5 billion, or 33%, to a total of more than $6 billion, according to the state’s latest property assessment.
Whether this will increase what owners pay in property taxes this year is up to the county commissioners, who set the tax rate. The current Wilson County property tax rate is $2.518 per $100 of assessed value. Based on the increa in property value around the county, that number is set to come down drastically.
Stephen Goodall, Wilson County’s property assessor, and Randall Hutto, Wilson County’s mayor, both estimated the new rate will be below $2.
Take a hypothetical Wilson County home valued at $275,000 after the property reassessment. Prior to the assessment, it was valued at $230,000, so the value increased $45,000.
In a county like Wilson, with a tax rate of $2.518 per $100 assessed, that means the annual property tax bill, prior to reassessment, would have been $1,447.
Since the home’s value only went up $45,000, or 20%, which would represent a lower rate of increase than the county average of 33%, the county’s new tax rate, estimated to be around $1.90 per $100 assessed, when figured into the equation would yield a tax bill of $1,306, or a difference of $141.
On the other hand, say the same $230,000 house was reappraised at $320,000, an increase of $90,000 or 40%, which is more than the 33% average. The old tax bill of $1,447 becomes $1,520, or an increase of $73 annually.
Tennessee law requires that the state work with county assessors and mayors to determine certified tax rates. So, if property values go up, that rate will go down. Generally speaking, outside of major economic downturns, property values increase steadily over time.
The certified tax rate is designed to constrain variation year over year, and upon implementation, ensures the county collects the same total in taxes as they did the previous year.
Every five years, the state of Tennessee conducts property assessments to determine market rates and gauge growth. These assessments are conducted at the county level through the county assessor’s office. The reason that it happens every five years is because during that time, those counties’ assessors are making their way around their county to evaluate the properties and homes within their borders.
Goodall said the work takes every bit of the five years. The assessor and his team divide the county into five pieces, and then work to have one piece completed by each year’s end to move on to the next fifth.
According to Goodall, things that can increase property value range from small to large. Constructing a small deck can increase property value. Adding a storage facility, like a garage, or barn to the property can similarly increase its value.
However, it’s standard inflation and market fluctuations that determine property value more than anything. Hutto said that after all, “It’s the market that tells you how much your home is worth.”
If a property owner receives a notice that their property’s value has increased, they do have some recourse if they feel the total reached doesn’t reflect the home’s value. They can take it before a Board of Equalization and argue for the total to be lower.
Goodall said that during an appeals process, the burden of proof is on the property owner. By the time the owner has received notice from the state of the increase, Goodall has already conducted his assessments. In fact, he’s already submitted his plan for the assessments in 2026. In a county the size of Wilson there is simply no time to waste.
Goodall said this process is vital to keeping every homeowner’s property up to market value and not as a secret back door mechanism to increase county revenues. He explained that a lot of recently purchased homes have been appraised in the short term, as a condition of the transaction. It’s the homes with mortgages that have been paid off for 20 years that can lead to some concern when word gets around that home values are on the rise.
