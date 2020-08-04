Early voting ended Saturday in Wilson County and the state ahead of Thursday’s election, with record turnout locally.
Wilson County Elections Administrator Phillip Warren reported 15,418 cast early ballots or voted absentee through Saturday. Statewide, almost 578,000 people voted early.
Contested Wilson County races on the ballot include four Wilson County Board of Education seats, one Lebanon Special School District seat and the 15th Judicial District’s Division II circuit court judgeship. A complete sample ballot is available online at https://www.wilsonelections.com/ sample-ballot/.
This year’s ballot is dominated by the increasingly ugly Republican U.S. Senate primary brawl between Bill Hagerty, a former U.S. ambassador, and Nashville trauma surgeon Manny Sethi. It’s a contest that’s already been described by the national news outlet Politico as the nastiest in the entire country.
While Tennessee’s 2020 early voting period had been running substantially higher in comparison to August 2012 and 2016 primary ballots, the unofficial numbers appear to have fallen short of eclipsing 2018’s August election figure. For that election, 631,098 people voted early or by mail-in absentee ballot.
Statewide, 353,619 Tennesseans voted in GOP primaries during early voting or absentee while 215,584 cast ballots in Democratic primaries.
“In-person voting has gone great,” State Election Coordinator Mark Goins said. “County election commissions statewide have done an excellent job in executing a plan to ensure a smooth voting experience during COVID 19. Voters have responded by voting in strong numbers when compared with other August elections. The U.S. Senate race and open U.S. House seat in Congressional District 1 presumably is driving turnout.”
In Republicans’ U.S. Senate primary, Hagerty, a venture capitalist and former state economic and community development commissioner, faces Sethi, who has fought an anti-establishment battle with a slogan “Manny Against the Machine.”
Both candidates and allied political action committees are waging scorched-earth campaigns.
Others in the GOP contest include Dr. George Flinn, a Memphis radiologist and radio station owner who is self funding his effort and unlike Hagerty or Sethi has been openly critical of Trump.
In Democrats’ primary election, five candidates are running for their party’s U.S. Senate nomination. Among them are James Mackler, a Nashville attorney and decorated Iraq war veteran, activist Marquita Bradshaw, a Memphis activist, and attorney Robin Kimbrough of Murfreesboro.
Regarding the status of absentee voting in the November general election, the state had appealed the lower court’s decision expanding it to the state Supreme Court. Just last week, however, lawyers for Tennessee Attorney General Herbert Slatery unexpectedly told justices the state is prepared to offer absentee ballots to voters who have health conditions or live with someone at risk for COVID-19, even if the state’s high court strikes down the lower court’s expanded mail-in voting decision.
Mt. Juliet residents can vote Thursday at anyone of the county’s 18 voting centers. For a list, go to wilsonelections.com.
