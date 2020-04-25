Last month Lebanon and the surrounding areas were hit by a major storm including a tornado.
The community, including the Red Cross, stepped up in the time of need. The shelter team located out of College Hills Church of Christ set up a shelter at Highland Heights Church of Christ, since College Hills had no power.
Red Cross volunteers, College Hills members, Highland Heights members and volunteers from the community worked together for eight days caring for those that had lost their homes or power and had nowhere else to go.
Food and supplies were brought in from all over Middle Tennessee for those in need and the volunteers.
Red Cross Shelter Co-Captains Vicki Atkinson and Ricky Gulley want to thank everyone that worked, brought food or brought supplies. This community stepped up when needed.
