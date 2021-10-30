After two months of tinkering with the lines, the Wilson County’s redistricting committee is prepared to present its work to the full commission body for consideration.
The next regular-scheduled commission meeting is Nov. 15 at 7 p.m.
The new map shows the demographic shift to the west side of the county, where population growth has outpaced growth elsewhere.
“We knew it was going to happen,” said the redistricting committee chairman, Terry Ashe, of the growth moving west.
What this means for the county is that the districts to the east and south will take on more land area to keep populations in each district comparable. Based on the census taken in April of 2020, each district should be home to approximately 5,900 residents.
Ten years ago, districts were drawn to be representative of 4,300 residents. Those numbers include every resident with a pulse and does not pertain to voting age.
“It’s important to remember geography and population are two different things,” Wilson County Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren said at a previous meeting.
This time around, the redistricting process has been made easier for the committee with the emergence of geo-coded software.
“It’s been a big plus for the process since being enacted,” said Warren.
Ashe still calls it “a process.”
“Our goal has always been to make it as transparent as possible,” Ashe said.
Additionally, the committee took two other conditions into consideration, including if the new map would hold up under state laws surrounding county redistricting, and if Wilson County could reasonably defend its new districts in court.
While the committee had been exercising due diligence and trying to meet these criteria and the state-mandated deadline of Jan. 1, 2022, Ashe said that it had delayed submission of the proposed map because of the newly-filled county seats.
“We wanted the new commissioner (Rick Brown) and the new school board member (Melissa Lynn) to have some chance to make some input,” Ashe said.
Brown was elected by the Wilson County Commission to fill the seat vacated by Cyndi Bannach, who stepped down in September after moving outside of her district. Meanwhile, Lynn was elected by the commission to fill the seat on the school board vacated by Jon White following his September resignation.
As for the school-board consideration, part of the redistricting involves school zones. Ashe explained how that some of these could overlap with districts.
“Seven school zones don’t go into 25 districts evenly,” Ashe said. “So, some of the lines don’t overlap perfectly.”
Ashe added that he feels confident in the district map that the committee plans to present to the county commission. However, if they do reject it, Ashe said that he and the other committee members are ready to get back to work.
The committee is made up of five commissioners, including one at-large member. Commissioner Annette Stafford was elected at large by the commission, while commissioners Terry Ashe, Tommie Jones, Jerry McFarland and Lauren Breeze were elected to fill the other seats.
