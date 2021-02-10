The National Weather Service on Wednesday issued an winter storm advisory for parts of Middle Tennessee, with ice accumulations of up to 1/2 inch possible.
The ice storm warning began at 6 p.m. Wednesday and continues until 6 p.m. today. The worst of the storm will be to the north of Tennessee, but the state will catch the southern edge.
The NWS warns of slicks roads, bridges and overpasses, as well as power outages and tree damage along a line generally from Waverly, southwest of Nashville, to Lafayette, to the northeast. Wilson, Sumner, Trousdale, Smith, and Macon are all included in the warning.
The forecast calls for light rain and rain all day until it tapers off in the late afternoon, with temperatures hovering around 33 to 35 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.