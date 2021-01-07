The American Legislative Exchange Council, America’s largest nonpartisan, organization of state lawmakers has named State Rep. Susan Lynn, R-Mt. Juliet, to its national board of directors. The 45-year-old organization is a state legislator-led body dedicated to the principles of limited government, free markets, and federalism.
ALEC’s mission is to provide a forum for legislators to meet with experts to discuss business and economic issues facing the states. The organization boasts that nearly one-quarter of the country’s state lawmakers are ALEC members. Members represent more than 60 million Americans who provide jobs to more than 30 million people in the United States.
With her appointment, Lynn joins an exclusive board of just 19 state lawmakers from across the United States. Lynn has a long history with ALEC; she was the first Tennessee state lawmaker ever appointed to a national task force chairmanship at ALEC. She served two terms in that position.
“ALEC is a forum for state legislators to exchange ideas and to develop real, state-based, policy solutions that encourage growth, preserve economic security and protect hardworking taxpayers.” Lynn said in a news release. “I am honored to be named to ALEC’s National Board of Directors, and I look forward to serving and helping to steer the direction of the organization.”
ALEC’s website states that “at ALEC ideas drive the discussion. Innovation and technology are at the forefront of members’ conversations, and ALEC is home to experts who stay ahead of the issues and who provide continuing education to members about the effect changing issues will have on the Americans.”
For more information on ALEC visit ALEC.ORG.
Lynn is chairman of the House Finance, Ways and Means Committee. She is in her 9th term in the Tennessee General Assembly. In her professional life, she is the financial controller for a Mt. Juliet company.
