Report of fake TWRA officer leads to Hartsville arrest

A Hartsville man was arrested last week after initially claiming to have been robbed by someone impersonating a wildlife officer.
James Melvin Stansberry, 48, was arrested on Sept. 27 and charged with filing a false report and theft of property.
On Sept. 24, Stansberry allegedly reported to law enforcement that a kayak and paddle were taken from him at the Second Creek boat ramp off Oldham Road. Stansberry reportedly claimed that the items were taken by someone claiming to be a wildlife officer with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
The TWRA issued a warning to the public and the story spread on social media. Nashville media picked up the story of an impersonator as well.
After investigating, the Trousdale County Sheriff's Department determined that the items had in fact been sold at a Gallatin pawnshop. The items have been recovered.
"We spent hours investigating, as did TWRA," said Sheriff Ray Russell. "It wasted our time and then it gets the public stirred up. They're afraid to go down to the lake and go fishing because somebody makes a false report."
Stansberry was booked into the Trousdale County Jail and was released on $1,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in general sessions court on Nov. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.