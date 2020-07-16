Early voting in Wilson County begins Friday, and voters can weigh in on several contested races ahead of the Aug. 6 election.
Residents may see some changes at their polling location amid COVID-19 as election officials look to promote health and safety. Absentee ballots are another option, and voters can request them at https://www.wilsonelections.com/absentee-voting/.
“Voters need to be prepared,” Wilson County Administrator of Elections Phillip Warren said. “If they want to wear masks they’ll need to bring them with them, and social distancing will be observed. We have one touch pens people can use to fill things out, and anybody that’s sick needs to fill out an absentee ballot — they should not come vote in person.”
Poll workers are also being equipped with protective gear and cleaning supplies to reduce any potential spread of the virus.
“County election commissions have been planning for a safe and secure election for months,” Tennessee Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins said in a press release.” As part of our commitment to safety, the state is providing masks, social distancing resources, gloves, gowns and face shields for poll officials.”
In addition, voters can expect socially distant lines and a streamlined process meant to keep personal contact to a minimum.
“The lines are going to look longer, but they won’t actually be longer,” Warren said. “Our goal is to protect our workers throughout this process and protect the voters in our community.”
Ten local elections are listed on this year’s sample ballot, along with U.S. Senate and House primary contests.
Polling locations across the county will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays until the end of early voting on Aug. 1.
