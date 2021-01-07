Wilson County senior citizens are frustrated by the bumpy rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine here, and the local and state health departments are providing few answers as to what has gone wrong.
“They’ve had a long time to get a plan,” said Garland W. Mahan Sr., of Mt. Juliet. “Heads need to roll.”
Mahan, 86, has been trying to get a vaccination since hearing late last week that those 75 and older were eligible. Mahan went to the Wilson County Health Department on Monday, but was told that he needed to make an appointment through a website. As of Wednesday, he still has not been able to get one for he and his wife because all available slots through February are booked.
“My frustration is probably commonplace with those that have tried to get an appointment,” Mahan said. “It’s organized disorganization.”
Kathy Hale also went to the health department on Monday. She had been trying to get an appointment for her elderly mother.
“The people at the health department on Monday did not know what to do,” she said. “I got no answers when I went physically to the department.”
Hale said she finally got her mother not an appointment, but on a list to get an appointment.
“I’m very disappointed in our federal government and our state government,” she said. “I feel like they’ve dropped the ball. They’ve had nine months to get ready for this.”
Despite the local experience, Tennessee a leader nationally in getting the vaccine into arms. It is one of about a dozen states that have vaccinated residents at a level above 2,000 per 100,000 population. As of Wednesday, more that 166,000 Tennesseans had received the first dose of vaccine.
“We are pleased with the overwhelming interest Tennesseans are showing in receiving COVID-19 vaccinations, and we’re providing them as quickly as possible as we receive additional shipments of vaccines,” TDH spokesman Bill Christian said in an email.
The local problems began Friday when the Lebanon Police Department posted a video on Facebook saying that vaccines would be available on a first-come, first-served basis for those 75 and older and those 18 and older who were unable to live unassisted. That turned out to be incorrect, and later that day the Wilson County Emergency Management Agency and LPD both posted on social media that an appointment was required.
Wilson County Health Department Director Tim Diffenderfer does not speak to the media, and news releases from the state Department of Health are general and do not include county-level information, such as where vaccination sites will be. Questions sent Tuesday to the state department regarding what guidance it gives local departments on how to handle the vaccines have gone unanswered. Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said Wednesday that Diffenderfer has been out of the office for emergency surgery and a state-level official, Brittany Cox, is running the department in Diffenderfer’s absence. Questions emailed to Cox were not answered as of 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Hutto said his office was fielding so many calls from upset residents that he felt compelled to put out information, even though he has no authority over the health department. He acknowledged that the phone line at the health department is frequently busy, all appointment times are booked, and that the website for signing up for an appointment is glitchy.
“More slots will become available as time goes on,” Hutto said. “For people over 75 who don’t do internet, keep calling. They will answer eventually.”
He did urge residents to be patient, saying that the local health department has been stretched by the coronavirus pandemic. In addition to its regular duties, the department took on and continues to conduct testing and now its administering vaccinations.
“I think it’s like eating an elephant,” Hutto said. “You can only do it one bite at a time.”
State Rep. Clark Boyd, R-Lebanon, said his office has fielded some calls from frustrated constituents, but he said overall the state Department of Health is doing a good job.
“Well, there’s always room for improvement,” he said. “I think they’re doing the best that they can.”
Not everyone has had trouble.
Carmelle Jasenovic, 79, and her husband, Alan Klein, 86, were able to get vaccinated Saturday after making an appointment online New Year’s Eve.
“We think it’s miraculous that it’s happened to us,” said Jasenovic, who lives in southern Wilson County. “This is like winning the lottery.”
Now, she said, she’s hopeful nothing will interfere with her and Klein’s Jan. 23 appointment to get their second shots.
