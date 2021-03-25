Plans for a townhome community on Maple Street in Lebanon met a whirlwind of disgruntled neighbors voicing their concerns Tuesday during the city’s Planning Commission meeting.
The issue surrounds a rezoning required to make way for a 50-unit townhome complex. At present, the property in question, 940 Maple Street, is zoned as medium-density residential. The change would see it moved to high-density residential.
Before the meeting began, a public hearing was held to address the issue. Many of the complainants own homes along June Street. The stretch of houses backs up to the property which would be developed. Concerns from the surrounding citizens ranged from vehicle congestion to increased foot traffic to itinerant renters.
Christine Smith lives on June Drive. Smith said that she worries the townhomes will attract residents who “don’t have a long-term vested interest” in the community’s welfare.
Another issue, as Smith sees it, stems from the relinquished privacy. Since many of the homes on June Street at single story, the two-story townhomes would have a clear shot into their back yards and living rooms.
Smith and several neighbors signed a petition that circulated around the neighborhood. At the meeting, she said they had signatures from over 100 homeowners. Additionally, eight of the nine property owners with land adjacent to the proposed development signed the petition.
On the north side of the proposed property is the Cedar Grove Cemetery and one single family lot. Also, there is currently development underway to the south of the neighborhood on the northwest corner of the Franklin Road and Maple Street intersection. Plans for this property feature a strip mall, but what stores will fill those spaces remains to be seen.
As the residents see it, all this development is going to cause a huge uptick in traffic.
Joining Smith’s chorus were neighbors from other streets around the proposed site. Bonnie Jenkins of Ligon Drive, which is across Maple Street from the property, said she was opposed. Sandra McDonald on Chrissa Lane also objected, and so did Marti Stanley on Holloway Drive who said, “We have enough congestion as it is.”
Across the aisle on this issue was C.J. Murrell, managing partner at 615 Design Group in Nashville. He joined the Zoom call as a representative for the developer. According to Murrell and confirmed by citizen comments during the meeting, his group held a community conference meeting to address concerns from surrounding neighbors.
Murrell said that they had already reduced the number of units that would be available for rent in the complex to assuage concerns about too many new residents. He also said that the designers had moved to two-story layouts for the apartments instead of three to afford the neighbors more privacy.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the Planning Commission voted to send a negative recommendation to the City Council regarding the proposed rezone.
While the zoning decision that would grant authority to break ground ultimately rests with the city, the Planning Commission’s move signaled its probable demise. It’s worth noting that the City Council is not compelled to act in accordance with the recommendation.
The city will review the item in light of the Planning Commission’s negative recommendation at the next regularly scheduled council meeting in April.
