The virtual open house for Lebanon’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan closed Monday, and the community feedback could help reshape the document when it goes before the city’s planning commission this month.
“Transit is one of the things we’ve gotten, and I’ve gotten some feedback that indicates that the planning commission’s going to want the objective and goals to be more concrete,” Lebanon Planning Director Paul Corder said. “But a lot of it’s just been comments and clarifications that people have been looking at.”
Roughly 387 people had visited the virtual open house as of Monday, and the planning department received a number of survey responses, emails and phone calls throughout the month. Six people answered the survey itself, while others emailed or called the planning department.
“For comparison, if we had an open house in person we probably would have gotten 80 at the most,” Corder said. “It looks like people were sticking around for 10 minutes or so on the site.”
Public transit and local business growth were among the priorities those who answered the open house survey listed, which Corder said is consistent with public input dating back to 2019. The county received more than 200 responses to other surveys conducted throughout that year.
“For the most part, Lebanon is a bedroom town and not a destination,” Lebanon Planning Commission Vice Chairman Mack McCluskey wrote in an open house survey comment. “Most residents do not work here, do not shop here and do not play here. This trend will get worse as we move into the future … this plan mentions transportation, but the plan does not come close to providing the critical status needed for transportation in a 20-year plan for our city.”
Other anonymous survey comments suggested a new train station near the Wilson County Fairgrounds to help promote events and more focus on the WeGo Public Transit system. On the economy, they suggested bringing in more locally owned businesses and housing developments to make the city more sustainable.
In addition, residents at public meetings have often asked officials to control growth in the city limits. Corder said people wanting to prioritize limited growth are a minority in the planning department’s survey data.
“The only way that I know to control growth and stop people from moving here is for the city to buy all the land and just control it, which I don’t think anybody is interested in doing,” he said. “Or to make this place, make Lebanon such a miserable experience to live in that nobody wants to live here. So I don’t think either one of those are palatable … being next to Nashville, we’re just going to have deal with the growth that Nashville has.”
Overall, Corder said the survey data reflects a community that wants to keep a small town environment while bringing in more activities and walkability. He expects any changes from the planning commission will use that feedback to zero in on a vision for the city.
“I think that the base of the plan, the meat of the plan, the chapters … that information’s there,” Corder said. “I think the goals and objectives based on the feedback is what we’re going to see them working on the most.”
Residents can still view the entire Comprehensive Plan online at https://www. lebanontn.org/577/The- Lebanon-Forward-2040- Bicentennial-Co and are asked to contact Corder or administrative assistant Kathleen Vail with any questions or comments.
