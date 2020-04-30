As Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee eases restrictions put in place because of the coronavirus pandemic, local restaurants are beginning to open and the number of cases continues to grow.
Mo’Cara, the Southern fine dining arm of Two Fat Men Group on West Main Street in Lebanon, is reopening today — none too soon for manager Karen Freeze and owner Ed Riley.
“I think we’re going to see a very quick recovery,” Riley said. “Everybody’s going to make the adjustments they have to make. I don’t have any concerns.”
Freeze said the closure has allowed the restaurant to do some freshening up and deep cleaning in preparation for reopening. Most of the company’s staff of 15 remained on the payroll, while four of the five servers who were laid off are returning to work. The business survived partially through the help of a federal Paycheck Protection Program loan, she said.
“We were able to retain all our cooks and everything by selling $10 chickens by the side of the road,” Riley said, referring to the tent set up in the parking lot of the restaurant and Two Fat Men Catering.
Like Riley, SammyB’s, by Lebanon City Hall off North Castle Heights Avenue, is easing into reopening.
“We have to get back to some sort of normalcy, but we have to be careful,” said Gina Stradley, who owns the restaurant with her husband, Jim. “We’re going to call back our employees in phases and put out ‘now hiring’ signs. I don’t know if they all want to come back.”
She said she had to lay off all her more than 25 employees, and her first attempt to secure a PPP loan was unsuccesful. She is trying again to get one of the loans during the second round of funding. But with 30 years in the restaurants and catering, Stradley said they will survive regardless of whether the loan comes through.
“Being in the business as long as we have, we’ve been through so many ups and downs,” she said. “We’re well versed in handling those ups and downs.”
Both restaurants plan to honor the Tennessee Pledge, the governor’s guidelines for business reopening. For restaurants, those guidelines include having dining parties sit 6-feet apart and only serve 50% of capacity. That’s 25 and 150 for Mo’Cara and SammyB’s respectively. However, both have patios or banquet rooms that are not normally used that they will open to help overcome the mandated limit on business.
Stradley said it was good to be open again.
“People are ready to get out,” she said. “We’ve got a ‘Cheers’ type of atmosphere. I knew 99% of the people who were here.”
Cases still rising
The Tennessee Department of Health reported 250 COVID-19 cases and four total deaths in Wilson County as of Wednesday. Those numbers are up from 246 cases and three deaths from Monday. Statewide, cases total 10,366 and deaths 195, up from 9,918 and 184, respectively, two days ago.
Reopening continues
Yesterday, non-essential retail stores and gyms were allowed to reopen, again with the caveat that they follow the Tennessee Pledge, and the governor announced that “close-contact” businesses, such as hair salons and barber shops would be allowed to reopen Wednesday. Guidelines for those businesses are still being developed, he said.
Under the pledge, restaurants and stores are supposed to screen their employee for exposure to COVID-19 daily, including taking their temperature upon reporting from work. Masks and gloves are recommended, as is limiting capacity to 50% and following the 6-feet apart social distancing rule.
The guidelines are lengthy and specific. They are available at www.tn.gov.
Physicians’ concerns
A group of more than 2,000 physicians in Tennessee urged residents on Tuesday to stay physically distant to stop the spread of COVID-19 even as the state moves to reopen its economy.
In the absence of a vaccing, the only way to stop the spread is to stay apart, said Dr. Aaron Milstone, a pulmonary specialist treating COVID-19 patients in Williamson County.
“You are hearing mixed messages about whether it’s safe to reopen our economy and begin engaging with businesses again. Let us be clear, it is not,” Milstone said in a news release from the group, called Protect My Care.
The state should not reopen businesses until there is expansive contact tracing, along with regular and routine testing for the virus, Milstone said. Test results need to come back within 24 hours and be available in rural counties as well as metropolitan areas, he said.
The physicians urged residents to stay away from restaurants unless people are staying six feet apart and staff members are wearing gloves and masks. Residents should avoid crowds of more than 10 people, too, they said.
“Ask your employers not to put the lives of you and the public at risk,” Milstone said.
The physicians’ call on Tuesday comes nearly a month after the same group pushed Lee to order residents to stay home rather than requesting them to do so. At the time, they described the governor’s “safer at home” directive as “weak leadership.”
A new model, released last week, from Vanderbilt University shows scenarios with the May 1 re-opening day and the possible changes in the rate of transmission of COVID-19. The current transmission rate in Tennessee is 1.0, meaning every person infected is spreading it to one other person. If the rate drops below 1.0, the epidemic is shrinking. If the rate goes above 1.0, it is growing.
According to the model, if the transmission rate stays at 1.0 while Tennessee reopens, the social distancing measures will not need to be reinstated. However, if the rate rises to 1.2 or 1.5, the state’s hospital system will become overburdened in 74 or 46 days, respectively.
While it is unknown how the transmission rate will change with social distancing restrictions lifted, the Vanderbilt researchers noted re-opening businesses will bring people in closer contact with one another, which risks increasing the spread.
“The longer social distancing is continued, and the more transmission of the virus is reduced, the longer the economy could stay open before overburdening the state’s hospitals and risking the health of all Tennesseans who might need care, not just those suffering from COVID-19,” the researchers said in their report.
On Monday, the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation updated its Tennessee model, projecting that statewide deaths from the virus could rise to more than 450 by Aug. 4.
Testing success
States are rapidly working to scale up COVID-19 testing efforts after a slow start nationwide, with Tennessee testing more people than any neighboring state and more people per capita than the country as a whole.
Melissa McPheeters, a health policy research professor at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, said it’s great news that Tennessee is expanding testing, because testing more people is “part of the solution” to controlling the coronavirus pandemic.
While officials know more testing is a key to fighting the coronavirus, exactly how much is a harder question to answer.
McPheeters said a good indication of widespread testing is when the percentage of positive cases begins to shrink, because that shows testing is reaching a larger pool of people, rather than just the sickest COVID-19 patients.
A larger sample size provides more accurate data, because it’s statistically closer to achieving a random sample. The federal government and World Health Organization recommend testing enough that a population’s% of positive cases is below 10%.
“As we make it more up to the individual to come in and get those tests, those overall case numbers will go up, but the% positives will go down,” McPheeters said.
As of Tuesday, Tennessee had tested nearly 162,000 people with just over 10,000 tests returning as positive, bringing the state’s% positive for cases to about 6.2%.
Meanwhile, Georgia — which has nearly 3.8 million more residents than Tennessee — reported about 24,600 positive cases out of 140,000 total tests, or approximately 17.6%% positive (the most of all neighboring states).
“One of the reasons we do lots of testing is to find those positive cases, so we can take care of those people and also follow up with contacts to do contact tracing,” McPheeters said.
Testing is also key to finding where the virus is spreading.
“We know that some people who get COVID-19 are asymptomatic, so if we can find how many cases there are in our population — even among people who might not get sick enough to come see the doctor — we can really know if it’s increasing or decreasing,” she said.
In the beginning of the outbreak, testing capacity and supplies were limited, so only the sickest people — such as patients who were hospitalized — and those with doctor referrals were tested for COVID-18.
As of Tuesday, 161,928 Tennesseans had been tested for COVID-19, with all but about 25,000 of those cases detected in April.
Tennessee’s passing of 10,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Tuesday may actually be a good thing, experts say.
Dr. Lisa Piercey, Tennessee Department of Health commissioner, went over the new data during the governor’s news briefing on Tuesday afternoon and dubbed some of Tennessee’s coronavirus statistics “remarkable,” including the latest 10,052 case total.
“That’s a lot, but it shows a significant slowing of our growth 1.35% day-over-day increase is our smallest ever,” Piercey said.
About 2% of the state’s population was tested during April, according to Piercey.
Now that testing in Tennessee and many other states is available to people for free, regardless of symptoms and at convenient drive-thru testing sites, it makes sense that the number of cases will increase, McPheeters said. It also doesn’t make sense to compare our present percentage of positives today to the beginning of the epidemic, when testing criteria differed, she said.
McPheeters said there needs to be an increased focus on testing hard-to-reach communities, so that the data is representative of the population.
“You want to make sure that you’re testing in your most vulnerable population, not just in populations where it might be most convenient or easy for people to get to testing,” she said, adding that disparities in testing are becoming more clear as testing efforts ramp up across the country as certain populations — essential workers, some racial groups and those without transportation — aren’t being counted.
“If we’re not testing in all of those communities, we may be unaware of an outbreak or spreading that’s happening in some of those communities,” she said.
Piercey said it’s important to put all that COVID-19 information into context, and one day does not indicate a trend.
“When we look at trends, we look at several days in a row,” she said. “You have to expect that to go up a little and down a little — so don’t get too excited positively or negatively when you see numbers fluctuate a little bit,” Piercey said. “It’s the overall trajectory we’re looking at.”
The Chattanooga Times Free Press contributed to this report.
