District Attorney Jason Lawson announced on Tuesday that a second Lebanon High alumnus has joined his staff.
Jatoyla Keeley accepted a child support case manager position with the office and started this week. Her position’s day-to-day activities will include maintaining and updating court records and case information in the child support collection division. Keeley will also coordinate communications with various parties involved in cases, as well as being called upon to assist in special projects.
A graduate of the Lebanon High School class of 2006, Keeley is a lifelong native of the city.
“This is my hometown ... it’s where I was born and raised,” Keeley said.
Part of the appeal of the job for Keeley is being able to give back to the community that has given so much to her.
She brings a unique set of skills to the office. Her bilingualism sets her apart from a staff that Lawson said could benefit from those communicative capabilities.
“Now, whether victims, witnesses, or clients speak either English or Spanish as their native language, our office will be able to communicate easily and make sure their questions are answered in full,” Lawson said.
According to the DA, this attribute set her apart from other candidates, and it’s something that Keeley herself is excited to bring to the table.
“I’m going to bring my talents and what I know to incorporate with the staff already working in the office,” Keeley said.
In addition to her ability to speak two languages, Lawson also mentioned Keeley’s “magnetic personality” as grounds for her hire.
“She will bring a level of enthusiasm that will undoubtedly energize our entire staff as we seek to serve the citizens of our district,” said Lawson.
With more than a decade of management experience, Keeley expressed confidence in her ability to be an asset to the office. Keeley worked as a training ambassador for Amazon and managed multiple Boost Mobile stores in the area before assuming her newest role.
Keeley is a mother of three and a youth advisor at the Lebanon Church of God.
While Keeley represents the second Blue Devil hire made by Lawson, she is also the fifth member of the district attorney staff to be brought on board since he took office in April. The other Lebanon alum was Tyler Pressley, who was hired as an assistant district attorney in August.
“These are exciting times for the DA’s office,” said Lawson. “We have a unique opportunity to add some valuable team members to our mission.”
