The Wilson County Commission is slated to vote on a pair of rezoning requests that reflect a growing business climate at its meeting Monday.
Russell Thompson has requested to rezone approximately 25 acres on Murfreesboro Road in Lebanon from Rural Residential (R-1) to Light Industrial (I-1), which comes with a positive recommendation from the Wilson County Planning Commission.
I-1 properties are intended for medium intensity industrial uses, such as heating and cooling, packaging and warehousing.
Norman Chrisman has requested to rezone approximately 2 acres on Karen Drive and Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet from Agricultural (A-1) to Neighborhood Commercial (C-1), which comes with a positive recommendation from the Mt. Juliet Regional Planning Commission.
C-1 properties are intended for low intensity retail uses, such as banks, restaurants and gift shops.
The commission will cast a final vote on both requests after a public hearing at its next meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday at the Wilson County Courthouse.
