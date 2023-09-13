Representatives of the Portland and White House Chambers of Commerce jointly celebrated the opening of Tipsy Ricki’s clothing boutique in Portland with a ribbon cutting on Thursday, Sept. 7 at 11 a.m. New owner Lauren Briley welcomed a festive crowd that gathered to partake in the revelry and enjoy the cookies and punch.
The store’s official grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.
A 2013 graduate of Portland High School, Briley had long dreamed of operating a clothing store. “I learned the basics of running a business when I owned a cleaning business,” she explained, “and I also worked at a large boutique in Hendersonville, where I garnered the ins and outs of the clothing industry. So I combined those two experiences and opened up Tipsy Ricki’s.”
Briley shopped around to find the perfect location and found it on Main Street inside Strawberry Station, she said. “Main Street is the place to be, so that was a no-brainer. But I am extremely grateful for my landlord, Ken Robson, who has made me feel like this is home.”
Briley credits her parents, Teresa and Ricky Hallum, as well as her sister, Riley, for helping her every step of the way. “In fact, the store is named after my father,” she said. “The ‘tipsy’ part is just for fun.”
Briley describes the boutique’s style as “cowgirl plus coquette,” and showcases a lot of pink and sparkles on her denim. “The clothes are youthful, but someone of any age could come in here and find something that would fit their style. It’s a good mix.”
The community gave the ribbon cutting a lot of focus, according to Briley. “Most of my attention has been on Saturday’s grand opening,” she shared, “So I greatly appreciate the publicity the Portland and the White House Chambers gave to the ribbon-cutting.”
Immediately following the ceremony, Mayor Mike Callis welcomed Briley to the business community and wished her good fortune. Briley followed by thanking the mayor for his words and the crowd for attending. “Now, y’all can come on in and get a cookie,” she concluded, “and feel free to buy something.”
