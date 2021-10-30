Sometimes, for the best way to find out how that law enforcement handles routine operations, one just has to hop into a patrol car’s passenger seat.
U.S. Rep. John Rose, R-Cookeville, did just that with Mt. Juliet Police Department Lt. Wesley Neely on a recent visit.
Rose and Neely both called the experience enlightening as the barrier between officer and official was taken down for a couple hours, allowing them both to be candid with each other.
Rose said his experience, “Built the confidence that I have and the people of Mt. Juliet should have in their police force.”
While along for the ride, Rose witnessed standard traffic stops and the procedures for handling calls and delegating responses among officers on duty. The ride took place during the mid-afternoon hours, a period that Neely described as fairly sedentary. However, he acknowledged that you never know when a threat could present itself.
As for the traffic stops that Rose witnessed, they were mostly routine. All the same, Rose still wore a bulletproof vest out of an abundance of caution.
Whenever MJPD does a ride-along, those kind of safety measures are implemented out of an abundance of caution, no matter who is in the car. It harkens back to the uncertainty associated with the job.
That uncertainty proved to be a major talking point between Rose and Neely. Rose called himself an ally of local police departments and said that he was invested in making sure that law enforcement has everything it needs to protect the citizens within its jurisdiction.
According to Neely, the conversation focused mainly on policing.
“He was more inquisitive about why and how we do the things we do when we make traffic stops,” Neely said.
Fortunately, during the two-hour window, they were able to see and discuss many such stops.
Providing law enforcement with sufficient resources is something that Rose is passionate about. He makes no secret of his support for the law enforcement and all forms of first-responder personnel.
“They have to handle an impossible array of situations,” Rose said.
Therefore, he sees it as critical that they have everything they need.
Neely pointed to this aspect of his experience with Rose as evidence of the larger social benefits that come from police and civic engagement. While Neely feels like his city takes care to ensure MJPD is properly equipped, he knows not every department is as fortunate.
“We could always use new tools for law enforcement, but we have adequate equipment,” Neely said. “The city knows law enforcement is important.”
Neely said that he just hopes that the ride-along could serve as a learning opportunity for the congressman about how MJPD runs its department.
The day was not limited to the ride-along. It also included a briefing at the main headquarters on what MJPD is doing to protect the community, how it develops better training methods, and strengthens relations between officers and the public.
“I got to sit in on their staff change, their roll call and the shift briefing” said Rose, who remarked of how that with such thorough preparation, the officers are more likely to be successful in the field.
Rose serves on the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee, so one of his areas of jurisdiction is housing. Through this seat, Rose said that he has seen how officers are often tasked with things outside their conventional training.
“A good amount of our officers’ time gets taken up dealing with social issues,” Rose said.
He called it a symptom of the broader issue surrounding policing.
Many of these encounters stem from a wide array of underlying causes.
“(It’s) like how we deal with mental illness in this country,” Rose continued. “We’ve got to come to a better place for providing long-term comprehensive solutions.”
By tackling these issues, Rose believes that the load on officers can be lightened.
“When you have to take care of the small things, it reduces the amount of big things they have time to deal with,” Rose said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.