When Virginia Laudeman thinks back to her time growing up on the farm in Shop Springs, she thinks of her grandmother Miranda Tucker-Forbes and the stories she told her about the women’s suffrage movement.
Tucker-Forbes is buried in Cedar Grove Cemetery and taught in one-room schoolhouse on the border between Wilson and Smith Counties. Thanks to her influence, Laudeman has voted in every election since she turned 18.
“When she married my grandfather, she had to retire from being a teacher because they did not hire female teachers if they were going to be in the family way,” Laudeman said. “They knew if she got married she’d probably get pregnant, and you just didn’t do that back then … she retired to the farm, and my grandfather Ebb Forbes, they lived in the Shop Springs area.”
Tucker-Forbes spent her days helping on the farm, but also kept up with the women’s suffrage movement — which was at the height of its push for voting rights.
“From 1954 to 1960, I stayed with her a lot while my parents worked, and she told me about the suffrage movement,” Laudeman said. “She told me that it was very important that it occurred, and she told me all about how the women had been in Nashville. There were two sides, the side that wanted women to have the right to vote, which were called yellow flowers, and then there were the women that did not think that we were intelligent enough to vote, and only men should vote, and they were called the red flowers. Every time she saw a yellow or red flower, it would just pop out of her.”
That conflict became known as Tennessee’s War of the Roses, and the Hermitage Hotel its main battleground.
“The Hermitage Hotel was the hotbed of the lobbying efforts, and Tennessee was the 36th state to make it,” Alexa Moscardelli of History Associates of Wilson County said. “It was a tie vote, actually ... they had to do a roll call vote and one person changed his mind, and he had a letter in his pocket from his mother.”
State Rep. Harry Burn ultimately followed his mother’s advice and cast the deciding vote in favor of the amendment on Aug. 18, 1920. One hundred years later, Wilson County commemorated its anniversary with an exhibition on the Fite-Fessenden Museum and Community Events Center’s lawn.
Historic Lebanon, Fite-Fessenden and the Margaret Gaston Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) worked together to host the event, which featured a pop-up exhibit from the National Archives and a locally-made exhibit on the War of the Roses.
“We had a really good turnout, and everyone was enthusiastic about the display,” Historic Lebanon Director Kim Parks said. “I hope they took away that voting is not only a privilege, it’s also a right in our Constitution. In our last election this August, I believe only 19% of registered voters voted. That number needs to be much higher, and I hope the 100th anniversary reminds people not to take it for granted.”
According to unofficial results from the Wilson County Election Commission’s website, approximately 18% of registered voters cast early or absentee ballots. Election Day’s votes brought that number closer to 28%, and Parks hopes the exhibit can push it further.
“They didn’t charge us for the display, and it’s designed to be portable,” she said. “So we’re planning to send it to some libraries in the schools over the next few weeks.”
The community also commemorated the anniversary by planting a yellow rosebush in the Fite-Fessenden House’s backyard after Lebanon Mayor Bernie Ash rang the home’s bell 19 times.
“It’s been a gratifying community turnout, and it shows how many people in Lebanon are hopeful for our democracy,” Moscardelli said. “There’s still a lot of work to be done and determined people with the right hearts can accomplish great things.”
Hosting the event outdoors was not only a precaution against COVID-19, but the first in what Moscardelli hopes will be a long tradition of events that shapes the property into “Lebanon’s backyard.”
DAR regent Judy Sullivan said recognizing the 19th Amendment to kick off that vision is significant because of its long history at the state and national levels.
“The history of women’s suffrage is a remarkable event in itself,” she said. “I didn’t realize how many years they fought for, that it began in 1848 and it was 72 years before we got the 19th Amendment. The whole thing is bringing history alive, and they call it a commemoration instead of a celebration because there are still people fighting today.”
Voting rights activists continue working to expand access to voter registration and polling locations, while the Equal Rights Amendment — which would end legal distinctions between men and women related to matters such as divorce, property and employment — has been seeking approval from state legislatures since the 1970s.
Although those battles continue, women remain thankful for the rights they gained 100 years ago.
“If you can’t vote, you have no rights,” Laudeman said. “And during early colonial times before women could vote, I just think the women that stood up for this movement, the suffrage movement, are just heroes that they did this.”
