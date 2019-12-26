After 42 years of waiting to see what happens with the Skywalker bloodline, "Star Wars: Episode IX -- Rise of Skywalker" finally arrived in theaters Dec. 20 to mixed reviews. Critics with Rotten Tomatoes, a review-aggregation website for film and television, have given the latest installment of the last Star Wars trilogy 57 percent positive reviews.
Star Wars fans in Wilson County were no exception to having mixed emotions about what happens with Rey and Kylo Ren and answering the long-awaited question, is Rey Luke Skywalker's daughter? From the plot to the direction, patrons of the Roxy Movie Theater 10 Monday night described their feelings.
"I think the director is the biggest difference," said David Kempton. "I think this one plays more of an homage to the original."
J. J. Abrams directed this installment of the saga as opposed to George Lucas, who directed the original "Star Wars: Episode IV -- A New Hope."
Roxy patron who wanted to only use his first name, Alex, said he did not like the latest installment of Star Wars. He said he enjoyed "The Last Jedi" more.
"I've seen them all," said Alex. "I liked moments of this one, but there were others I liked more."
Rian Johnson directed "Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi." In an interview given with the film industry review website, IndieWire, Abrams said he does not buy into the rumor that "Rise" is trying to undo what Johnson did with "The Last Jedi." He said fans of both films are right for feeling the way that they do.
Few of the supporters at the Roxy who viewed the movie Monday night remembered when the original film "Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope" was released in 1977. That did not diminish the fact that most were still die-hard fans of the three trilogies.
"Oh yeah, of course, I have seen all of them," said fan Carson Hackett. "This one is a little bit more nostalgic to me. There is a lot going on in this one that deals with the original trilogy and those characters. There is a lot more interaction, like Lando Calrissian is back, but they showed that in the trailer so everybody knew that. It's really cool."
