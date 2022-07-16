Carver Lane will be closed to thru traffic between West Main Street and the railroad tracks from July 20-27, from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. daily for utility construction (weather dependent).
A detour will be in place during the road closure, and motorists traveling on Carver Lane will be detoured to Maple Hill Road and Smith Drive. All business and residential driveways will remain open during construction. The roadway will be open to thru traffic between 4 p.m. and 8 a.m. Work will not be performed on July 23 and July 24
Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area.
The emergency contact is Dustin Moore with Thorne’s Excavating Company, who can be reached at 910-309-5198
