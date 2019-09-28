The staff of U.S. Rep. John Rose, R-Cookeville, will be in Lebanon on Wednesday to meet with local citizens who need assistance with federal services.
"I am thrilled to have a talented district staff serving the good folks of Tennessee's Sixth District. We are focused on providing top-notch constituent services for all 19 counties," said Rose in a news release. "Knowing that at times it may be difficult to travel to one of our two district offices, I have directed my district staff to periodically set up office hours in other locations throughout our 19-county district."
Rose's deputy district director will meet with residents from 9-10 a.m. in the lobby of the Wilson County Courthouse. Constituents who do not need a face-to-face meeting can call the Gallatin office at 615-206-8204.
The Sixth Congressional District includes Wilson, Cannon, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale and White counties as well as portions of Cheatham and Van Buren counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.