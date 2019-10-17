U.S. Rep. John Rose is inviting local students interested in service academy nominations to join him on Saturday in Lebanon for Military Academy Day.
"It is an honor to nominate worthy students from Tennessee's Sixth District to our country's outstanding service academies. My first annual Military Academy Day will be this Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019," Rose announced in a press statement. "I hope all interested students will join me this Saturday to meet with alumni and representatives of service academies and ROTC. We have an informative morning planned, and I look forward to meeting our next generation of military leaders from Tennessee's Sixth Congressional District," Rose stated.
"Students, parents, guidance counselors, and school officials are invited to attend," Rose continued. "Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with the program to follow, from 10 to noon. For more information, contact our Cookeville office at 931-854-9430."
Military Academy Day is open to all middle school and high school students in Tennessee's Sixth Congressional District. Pre-registration is not required. Students, families, and other interested parties may arrive at Wilson Central High School at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to check in. Wilson Central High School is located at 419 Wildcat Way, Lebanon.
Rose resides in Cookeville with his wife, Chelsea, and their son, Guy. The Sixth District includes Cannon, Clay, Coffee, Cumberland, DeKalb, Fentress, Jackson, Macon, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, White, and Wilson counties as well as portions of Cheatham and Van Buren counties.
