Rutland Elementary Principal Cathy York has been named as our district nominee for Tennessee Department of Education Principal of the Year honors, according to a news release from Wilson County Schools.
Her nomination approved and submitted to the state by Director of Schools Donna Wright.
York has 25 years of experience in education, with 12 of those serving as an administrator at Rutland. She has been principal at Rutland for the past seven years.
During that time, Rutland has seen continuous growth under her leadership, which includes Reward School status achievements.
York is known as an energetic and charismatic leader with an infectious smile.
“Interesting to note, she leads one of the largest elementary schools in the state and ‘runs’ between two campuses,” said Wright. “The first time I met her, she was running from Building A to Building B in 100 degree heat and had a beautiful smile on her face. Everything she does and plans is in the best interest of students.”
The TDOE is expected to announce nine finalists in July, followed by the 2019-20 Principal of the Year announcement in the fall.
“It was a huge surprise and I feel very honored, and I feel very honored just to be in this district,” said York. “But to get that nomination honor meant so much to me. It was very special in so many ways. My staff even put together an incredible video that celebrated me on that nomination. They are just amazing.”
