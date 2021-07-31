NASHVILLE — Tennesseans will be able purchase back-to school supplies, clothes and computers tax free starting this weekend.
Tennessee traditionally offers a break on school supplies and other items between July 31 and Aug. 1. That means apparel and school supplies that cost $100 or less per item will not be subject to the state’s 9.75% tax. Computers that cost $1,500 or less will also be eligible for the sales-tax weekend.
Meanwhile, today also marks a weeklong sales tax holiday on most food and restaurant purchases, as well as a sales-tax break on gun safety equipment that ends June 30, 2022.
Alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy and dietary supplements will not qualify for the weeklong tax break. Firearms and ammunition also won’t be tax-exempt.
