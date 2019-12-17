The rooms at The Salvation Army complex at 723 Lake St. in Lebanon slowly filled up Friday afternoon as Salvation Army Director of Family Services Marie Wulfing, along with her husband, Assistant Corp Officer Steve Wulfing, brought the donated toys in one package at a time. Marie began laying down pieces of tape with numbers on them as Lebanon Salvation Army Commanding Officer Tom Freeman pulled into the lot with another minivan load of toys.
They were preparing for the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. Marie said she, Steve and Tom would begin distribruting the toys at the center on Saturday, with giveaways continuing until every toy had an owner.
"Over the next week we will be giving away $20,000 worth of toys," said Marie Wulfing. "We'll be picking up donations from Fed-Ex, Famous Footwear, churches and all kinds of places."
She said the hardest demographic to cover for Christmas donations are teens. Most people
know what to buy for young children, but find it difficult to know what teens would like. This is the reason she reached out to one particular church in Lebanon. The Bridge Fellowship Church volunteered to sponsor teens who were placed on the Angel Trees. BFC Women's Group Coordinator, Vicky Chilton, said it was not difficult because Marie Wulfing gave them a list of ideas for the gifts.
"The people in our life groups at church are the ones that buy the gifts for the teenagers," said Chilton. "We plan to continue giving as long as we are able to do it."
The Salvation Army is probably best known for the bell ringers accepting donations and seen outside Walmart stores all over the country. The "Red Kettles" as volunteers refer to them, is where a lot of the operational money comes from.
"While we are helping families with holiday assistance such as food and through our Angel Tree program," said Freeman. "The red kettles are there to allow volunteers to come and help fundraise for us to give that holiday assistance plus services that we provide throughout the whole year."
The other services Freeman talks about are gas cards to help people get to and from work, food cards, home-school help and after-school care.
Marie Wulfing said parents bring their home-schooled children to the center where volunteers teach science, history, Spanish as a second language and Bible courses. The parents are then responsible for teaching math and English.
"We have an after school program here that goes from 3 to 5:10," she saide. "The kids come from this neighborhood and some are driven in. Most kids walk."
When the children arrive, they are allowed to play on the grounds of the center. At 3:30 p.m., the children have electives time followed by academic time. Later in the afternoon, the children are fed a hot meal.
Marie Wulfing said five years ago Joy Briggs, who ran now-defunct Potter's House Ministries, approached them and said she was retiring and would like to donate the land her ministries were located on to The Salvation Army. Briggs' ministry was called Inner City Kids Empowerment. When The Salvation Army took over the facility, they continued the ministry of helping the children, which involved choir and musical instrument classes.
"We tried to stay faithful to what Briggs started," said Marie Wulfing. "She had that program going but it had dwindled down to very few kids. There were financial issues and she couldn't get the staff in."
Outside, Steve Wulfing continued to bring in donations. According to his wife, he helps with finances for the organization as well as helping with the learning center. Steve Wulfing said he was happy to be doing what he does.
"I am just a servant of the Lord," said Steve.
