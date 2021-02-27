The Wilson County Schools board continues work on hiring a new director, holding a series of community meetings this week and fine-tuning the selection process during a work session Thursday.
The meetings, which were designed to get feedback from the community what it wants in the person who will lead the district of nearly 19,000 students, drew few residents. Four people showed up at the first meeting at Mt. Juliet High School on Monday and about 10 appeared at Tuesday’s event at Lebanon High School. A session on Wednesday for members of the Wilson County Education Association drew just 11 and the one at Watertown High School that night had 13. The final meeting was Friday night at Wilson Central High School.
The board, meeting through Zoom, spent considerable time Thursday discussing the search process. Zone 3 member Jon White, who is one of the three members who are in their first year on the board, sought clarification on how they were going to reduce the field from 12 candidates down to the five the board will interview before narrowing the field again to two candidates.
He proposed that Deputy Director Rebecca Owens, who oversees human resources and is the administration’s point person on the search, come to Monday’s board meeting with a suggested process. That would give board members a “straw man” or starting point from which to debate and decide how to proceed.
Owens has provided board members with a scoring matrix through which board members will be able to rate each candidate. But Zone 7 member Jamie Farough pointed out that with a scoring range in each category of 0 to 100, it was likely each board member would score somewhat differently, which could skew the results. Carrie Pfeiffer, who represents Zone 1, suggested that board members rank their top five candidates, with the number one choice getting 5 points and the number five choice 1 point. That would eliminate the variability likely in a 1-100 scale.
Zone 4’s Linda Armistead cautioned against coming to Monday’s meeting with the top five selected, as that could leave the public with the impression that candidates may have been “pre-selected.”
The board also discussed the process for interviewing the five candidates who make the second round. Those interviews will be public in some fashion, whether streamed as the board meetings are, or in person. There was some concern about the fairness of having those candidates who will be interviewed later in the process able to hear the questions and responses of the first candidates to be interviewed. Owens also said she is preparing a list of questions and asked that board members send her any questions they may want to ask so she could make sure they do not expose the district to complaints of discrimination.
More details became available this week on the candidates themselves. They are:
• John E. Ash is principal at Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro. He has a doctorate in education from Tennessee State University and began his career as a teacher and coach at Smith County High School in 1988.
• James Belcher’s most recent position, which he left in June, was principal at Forsan American School in Egypt. He has a doctorate in education from Nova Southeastern University in Florida. He began his career in 1989 as a science teacher at a Bakersfield, California middle school.
• Jerry S. Boyd is assistant commissioner for academics & instructional strategy and district operations at the Tennessee Department of Education. From 2012 until he went to work for the state a year ago, he was director of the Putnam County School System. His doctorate is from Tennessee State and he started as a science teacher at Cookeville High School in 1995.
• Jeffrey Luttrell is a WCS HR supervisor. He has a doctorate from Tennessee Tech and began his career as a teacher at Trousdale County High School in 1994. He was principal of Watertown High School from 2007-2019.
• Travis Mayfield is principal at Wilson Central High School. He has a master’s degree from Northeastern State University and began his career as a teacher in Oklahoma in 1992. Before taking over at Wilson Central, he was an assistant principal at Independence High School in Williamson County. And before that, he was principal at Wilson Central from 2006 to 2010.
• Deanna McClendon is director of school sat Monroe County Schools, a job she has held since July 2019. She earned her doctorate at Trevecca Nazarene University and began teaching in Metro Nashville Public Schools in 1995.
• Karl Puryear has been a self-employed educational consultant since 2007. He has a master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University. From 1977 to 2007 he held various positions in Wilson County Schools, beginning as a teacher in 1977. He was director of WCS from 1990 to 1996.
• Robert Sells is supervisor of attendance at Overton County Schools, where he began his career as a science teacher in 2002. He has a master’s degree from Tennessee Technological University.
• Victoria Shields has a doctorate from Union University. From her resume, it appears her most recent job is as a principal in Metro Nashville Schools. She has a doctorate from Union University and apparently began her career as a special education teacher in Memphis.
• Cassandra Shipp is assistant vice president of K-14 initiatives and partnerships at Ivy Tech Community College in Indiana. She has a doctorate from Indiana University and started as a special education teacher in 1996 in the Indianapolis Public School system.
• Thomas Wilson was director, White House liaison to the U.S. Department of Education from March 2020 until January. With a law degree from Northwestern University, Wilson has been a real estate attorney since 1995. He was a member of the Fairfax (Virginia) County school board from 2016 to 2018.
• Aimee Wyatt is director of state and district partnerships with the Southern Region Education Board, a nonprofit organization in Atlanta that works to improve education. She has a doctorate from Lipscomb University and began her career as a teacher in Louisiana in 1993. She spent 21 years in Metro Nashville Public Schools as a teacher and administrator.
The board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday. The meeting can be watched at wcshools.com.
