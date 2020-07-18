The Wilson County Schools board voted against requiring students to wear masks during the parts of the school day when social distancing is not possible, such as between classes, instead opting to “strongly encourage” the practice.
Board member Chad Karl argued during Thursday’s meeting for the mandate, saying “it’s science that shows masks/face coverings work” in slowing the spread of COVID-19. He said input from teachers is almost unanimous in wanting students to be required to wear masks, while parents are about evenly split.
Teachers would feel safer if students wore masks, teachers are “worried or scared,” and many teachers are at “high risk or live with someone” who is at high risk for the disease, he said.
At the beginning of the 5-hour meeting, Ava Foley with Mr. Juliet Teens for Change spoke in favor of masks. She argued that schools could “easily become hot spots” for the virus and spread the disease in the community and that “teachers should not have to risk their lives.”
Dr. Bernard Sy, an internist with Lebanon Family Doctors, also urged a mask mandate, pointing out that research has shown that wearing masks is one of the most effective means of limiting the transmission of COVID-19.
However, school board attorney Mike Jennings said he did not think the district has the legal authority to require masks. He said Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order gives county mayors the power to mandate masks, something Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto has not exercised.
“I have not seen anything that allows school districts to require masks,” Jennings said.
On Friday, Mt. Juliet Teens for Change issued a statement critical of the board’s decision.
“We hoped the board would back their students and teachers and prioritize their safety over legal authority,” it said in an email. “The attorney, Mike Jennings, made it clear that there was no legal writing giving the board the authority to mandate masks. To our understanding, he did not however, provide any legal reasoning that the board did not have the authority to mandate masks.”
The group also said it had spoken to Hutto, who sent it an email in response to its request for a mask mandate. That email read, in part: “The mandatory mask requirement would have to come from your school board inside the school walls.”
Board Chairman Larry Tomlinson said that the difficulty of enforcing a mask mandate and the possibility of being sued if the district adopted a mandate made him opposed to Karl’s motion. He did say he’s “all for wearing masks,” but students should be “encouraged” to wear them, not required.
The motion, which would have required masks be worn by students above the age of 12 in “high risk areas where social distancing is not feasible” failed 4-2, with Karl and Mike Gwaltney in favor and Kimberly McGee abstaining.
Students will have to wear masks or face coverings while on school buses, and those who refuse to do so without a medical excuse could eventually be banned from buses.
Deadline extendedAt the request of Tomlinson, the deadline for parents to choose to have their children take all online classes for the first semester was extended to noon Sunday.
The district is offering two options for parents when school starts Aug. 3. Students can choose the traditional option, which means going to school every day with in-person instruction, or a virtual option, which would be online only. The original deadline was Friday.
Wright said 10.8% of parents had chosen the virtual option, with about 34% opting for traditional. Those who don’t make a choice will default to traditional.
Precautions
Health Services Director Chuck Whitlock, who is also athletic director, outlined the metrics the district will monitor in determining whether to keeps schools open as well as various scenarios where students test positive.
The county’s infection rate, the number of cases, the hospitalization rate, and student and staff attendance will all be watched, he said. In case of an outbreak at a school, the district may close that campus for up to two weeks in an attempt to contain it
Students who have symptoms and test positive will have to stay home for at least 10 days from the onset of symptoms and be symptom-free for three days before returning to class. Students who are without symptoms but who test positive will have to stay home 10 days from the date of the test.
“We expect parents to inform us” of positive tests, he said.
While no schools have been open since March, student athletes are practicing and Kids Club has been open since May 21. Nearly every school has had an athlete or parent of an athlete test positive, Whitlock said, adding that there are less than 12 active cases currently. Kids Club, which serves 420 children, has not had any cases.
In response to a question from Tomlinson, Whitlock said the district is not requiring teams to quarantine if a member tests positive.
“If we quarantined teams, we would not have fall sports,” he said.
The district will be getting 800,000 masks a month from the state and 9,000 hand sanitizers will be put in schools before opening day.
Flexibility
Wright asked the board for permission to make changes to the reopening plan as needed.
“Please don’t think this is a finalized plan,” she said. “There will not be a final plan ... because I don’t know what tomorrow will look like.”
She said the district has gone through an unprecedented period of disruption, beginning with the tornado of March 3 that destroyed two schools. That was followed less than two weeks later by the order to close schools because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The board approved the reopening plan and gave Wright the OK to make changes as necessary with board review to follow, on a 5-1 vote, with Wayne McNeese voting against and McGee abstaining.
McGee did not say why she was abstaining on Thursday’s votes. She did not return a phone call Friday.
The district’s website, www.wcschools.com, has details of all plans and principals will have their school’s reopening plans on school websites by July 20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.