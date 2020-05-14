The Wilson County Schools Board of Education is preparing to send the county commission a budget that will require more money — money the commission has said it is not prepared to raise.
After six hours of presentations and discussion over two work sessions, the board informally decided Tuesday that it could not stomach the cuts a “status quo” budget, as mandated by the county commission, required. Those cuts included 41 teaching positions, 95 educational assistant jobs, the adult high school and GED program, new textbooks, and stipends for coaches and mentors.
Board Chairman Larry Tomlinson pointed out that the district has in recent years accepted the need for status quo budgets, despite the fact that growth in the district has required new schools and classrooms.
“We have been team players, and you see where this has got us,” he said. “Now it appears to me that all the success that the school system has enjoyed the last few years has been taken for granted by some people.”
Director of Schools Donna Wright has pointed out repeatedly during the work sessions that Wilson County Schools is ranked in the top 5% of districts in the state academically, but in the bottom 5% in per pupil spending. Tomlinson added that the district’s high schools have recently had success athletically, as well.
“It’s time we advocate for ourselves. We can’t sit back and not say we don’t agree with these cuts,” he said. “We’re not going to let this happen.”
Other board members agreed.
“If we do what we’re doing, schools are not going to be like they were,” said Bill Robinson. “I think people want quality education. I will not vote for this.”
He also said that the future of athletics would be endangered if stipends are cut.
“These coaches are not going to coach,” he said. “You’re not going to have sports.”
Linda Armistead said people need to let county commissioners know they support raising revenue for education.
The community needs to tell commissioners “we would support you if you support our school system by a property tax increase,” she said.
Chad Karl argued that one of the drivers behind the economic success of the county is the high quality public schools. Allowing the school system degrade will eventually hurt property values, he said.
The shortfall of $10.4 million on a $160 million operating budget has been driven primarily by the opening of new schools — Springdale Elementary, Gladeville Middle and this year Green Hill High School — and expansion of existing schools without additional local funding, Deputy Director of Schools Mickey Hall told the board. And, in recent years the district has repeatedly dug into its reserves to prop up the budget, including $3.2 million for the proposed spending plan.
Karl said that an increase in property taxes to make up that shortfall would cost the owner of a $275,000 home $151 a year.
“To be a good community you have to have a good school system,” he said. “The people need to let their elected officials know they support us.”
Tomlinson said a $25 wheel tax on each vehicle registered in the county plus a 20 cent increase in the property tax would more than cover the deficit.
Before reaching the decision to reject the proposed budget, board members grilled Hall. Questions were asked about central office staffing, savings as a result of the pandemic shutdown, transportation, food service, day care, federal grants and state funding.
At the end, the board was persuaded there were no significant sums of money to be found that could prevent the cuts required under the county’s mandate.
“I cannot support these cuts,” board member Kimberly McGee said. “I know firsthand how this is going to affect my kids.”
Board member Mike Gwaltney quoted a former coach.
“Sometimes you just have to do what’s right, and this isn’t right,” he said.
The school board is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. tonight to vote on a budget to forward to the county commission. Hall told the board at the end of Tuesday’s session that he thought he understood what the board wanted him to do, but asked that they contact him with specifics.
