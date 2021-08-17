Beth Simpson, a mother of five who sits on the Johnson City school board, laid out two stacks of printouts for dramatic effect, one to her right and one on her left, as she addressed an audience of parents growing increasingly impatient on Friday night.
“Most people are here because of masks,” Simpson said. “That’s the question. I’ve had over 100 emails. I’ve had a stack of emails here. These are the emails of people who would like to have mask mandates. These are the emails of people who would not like to have mask mandates.”
Not for the first time during the emergency meeting of the largest school district in northeast Tennessee, Simpson was met with angry shouts from the audience: “Show us the emails. Where are they? We can’t see them.”
“We need to put our children first,” Simpson said once order was restored. “It’s not popular, it’s clear. We may have the state legislature after us. I’m willing to take the heat. I think the kids are worth it.”
The contentious meeting on Friday night in Tennessee’s ninth largest city mirrored in tone not only the confrontational school board meeting in Williamson County last week — which ended with an angry group heckling masked attendees as they left, caught on video and capturing a national spotlight — but looked a lot like school board meetings taking place across the state, where a coronavirus surge comes as students return to class. This includes Wilson County, where the last Wilson County Schools board meeting saw an overflow crowd that largely cheered whenever someone spoke against a mask mandate.
In Washington County, where Johnson City is located, 50 school-aged children were infected with COVID-19 on August 3, the day before school began.
One week later, 97 kids were positive. By Friday, the number had risen to 137. Fourteen staff members have also tested positive since school began.
In Henry County, board members enacted a mask mandate last week after 135 students were sent home during the first week of school as a result of exposure to children or adults who tested positive. More than two dozen students tested positive in the first week of school.
Students in Shelby County, Hancock County, Davidson County, Hamilton County are similarly subject to recently enacted mask rules. Altogether at least 20 Tennessee school districts have implemented some form of mask mandate — including a temporary mandate ultimately enacted Friday by the Johnson City Board of Education that gives an opt out to parents.
Knox County has thus far declined to enact one. In Wilson County, an emergency school board meeting set for Saturday to discuss COVID safety protocols was abruptly cancelled. The county has been named in a lawsuit brought by a parents opposed to a mask mandate.
The difficult decisions these local officials have made may soon be subjected to the formal scrutiny of lawmakers in Nashville.
All 73 members of Tennessee’s House Republican caucus, led by House Speaker Cameron Sexton, R-Crossville, have called for Gov. Bill Lee to convene a special session “in order to for the legislature to address misdirected and mandated responses by local entities and officials.” It is unknown whether the state senate will follow suit. Lt. Gov. Randy McNally, R-Oak Ridge, has said publicly masking decisions should be left up to local officials. Lee said he is weighing the request for the special session.
In Johnson City, the school board voted 6-1 in favor of a temporary mask mandate for all students, faculty, staff and volunteers until Sept. 10, when the board will consider extending the rule. The lone dissenter, local physician Dr. Ginger Carter, said there were differing opinions on the efficacy of masks and that “parents have a right to a second opinion.”
The mandate includes a no-questions-asked opt out for parents who do not want their children to wear masks to school, a compromise suggested by school board member Tom Hager at the end of the hour long meeting.
“I am for parental choice,” Hager said to a sustained round of applause from parents in the room.
“Please,” Hager said trying to quiet the audience, “because the next thing I say you may not like, so please.”
Laying out a temporary mask mandate, Hager said, “I’m trying to give everybody a piece of the pie. And maybe I shouldn’t. I don’t know. But, look, you’ve got this group over here upholding parental choice and family choice, and over here, wear a mask. I’m just trying to get to some kind of meeting in the middle.”
Tennessee Lookout is a nonprofit news site covering state government and politics.
