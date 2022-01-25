A lot of people dream about learning to play an instrument. Few follow up on it. For anyone in Wilson County ready to pick up the rock mantle though, a new school is opening for beginners of all ages.
The School of Rock Mt. Juliet will be the business’ third location, with the original in Franklin, and another in Nashville. It officially opens on Feb. 5, and it is currently holding registration. Initially, the school was slated to open on Jan. 22. However, shipment issues caused by the recent snowstorms in the region delayed the start.
Owner Angie McCreight is looking forward to opening the doors and start offering lessons in a new and different market.
“The markets we are in are very different from each other,” said McCreight. “In Franklin, there are a lot of options for people to go take music lessons. There are a lot of competitors there, but they don’t really do what we do with the performance groups. It’s kind of our niche.”
Having established a presence in Franklin and Nashville, School of Rock turned its attention to other location possibilities in the area.
So, why did it land in Mt. Juliet?
“It’s blowing up right now,” said McCreight. “School of Rock was looking to see if other locations in Tennessee would be viable. They reached out to us and asked about Mt. Juliet.”
According to McCreight, Mt. Juliet’s fast pace of development made it really hard to find an available space that would work, as she has minimum space and other interior infrastructure needs not required by a retail space.
“You want to be in a high-traffic physical area,” McCreight said. “It’s always nice to be somewhere where parents can go grab coffee or run some errands.”
The Providence area checked off that box. Speaking from personal experience with her children who are also involved in music, McCreight said that parents being able to go grocery shopping during the lesson can be the difference when deciding between schools.
A chance to do something new
When McCreight left her pharmaceutical job a decade ago, she never imagined that she would be opening a third music school by 2022. She wasn’t even sure if that was the direction she wanted to go.
“Originally, I thought I wanted to do a pilates studio, or some other kind of instructional setting,” said McCreight.
Then, she found out about the School of Rock franchise and decided it was something Middle Tennessee could use. Several elements of the instruction attracted McCreight to School of Rock, but the most appealing aspect is the live performance group, which is the school’s main feature.
The performance program consists of a weekly group rehearsal where kids and teens learn by playing rock music’s most iconic songs with a band composed of their peers.
For instance, in Nashville alone, School of Rock currently has five shows running right now, including Led Zeppelin and Radiohead shows. The performance program is open to students age 8-18. Students are assigned songs and parts that are tailored to them based on their age, experience and ability to learn new skills and concepts. They then work through their parts in weekly private music lessons. The goal is to prepare kids and teens for live performances.
McCreight said that the constantly-shifting cast allows students to get out of their comfort zone and meet new people.
“They sign up for their shows,” McCreight said. “It’s first come, first serve. We want to place everyone where they want to go, but it really doesn’t matter because you are going to learn no matter what. The cast changes from season to season depending on who signs up for what.
“Some of these groups will become very, very close and follow each other around to the shows. They form a community.”
Another group at the School of Rock is called House Band, and it is open to anyone younger than 18. It gives the students the opportunity to join a band composed of fellow School of Rock musicians.
Those students perform additional live shows throughout the year. On Saturday, the house band performed at the Nashville Predators game.
The house band groups used to be divided based on schools, but now all the Middle Tennessee locations contribute musicians to the effort. Determining who will play where is difficult when the schools are close together, but McCreight indicated it’s had a beneficial effect in that it helps the musicians expand their circles even farther.
COVID-19 disruptions
As with any industry, the COVID-19 pandemic presented some challenges.
“We didn’t do online lessons until COVID came around,” said McCreight. “School of Rock never intended to do online lessons. There is too much you can’t control.”
The pandemic left them little choice.
“We launched online lessons with Zoom,” McCreight said. “We had rehearsal over Zoom, which is difficult because of the lag. So, we would meet for an hour, and the students were asked to record their parts. Then, the school put it all together.”
McCreight said that they also have a small location where only two parents per student were allowed to come be in an audience.
“It was difficult, but everyone got to do their shows,” McCreight said.
Parental observation is allowed at the performances, but School of Rock aims to limit overly-involved parents during lessons and rehearsal. It’s for the students’ benefit according to McCreight, who said that she is asked by parents all the time why their kids don’t mind singing on stage but don’t want to sing in front of them.
“It’s way easier to sing in front of strangers than it is to sing in front of your parents,” McCreight said.
Finding one’s own sound requires they find it themselves. McCreight just hopes that her School of Rock can be their North Star.
