Seasons of giving

Alive Hospice provides home health care to thousands of patients each year, and while some have families looking out for them, others are facing the struggle of a Christmas without their loved ones.
However, the nonprofit's volunteer network works throughout the year to build relationships with the patients, which helps them look forward to spending the holiday season with someone special no matter the circumstances.
"If they're a patient whose family doesn't live close by, or if they don't have any family, it means a lot for them to have volunteers with them around Christmas," said Director of Volunteer Services Renee Wisby. "It's about companionship and socialization. They'll come in and play a board game, watch TV, read them a book. It's a huge benefit for patients who live alone."
There are approximately 400 volunteers working with Alive Hospice, and the organization builds that network through open houses like one at its Lebanon location scheduled for Thursday.
Among those volunteers is Carole Bay, a retired registered nurse who spent nearly 30 years working in Lebanon.
"Usually, I'm more like a buddy," she said. "We become friends, and I get to spend the day with the patient while the family goes to take care of some day-to-day needs. We'll play games, make hearts on Valentine's Day and put together special gifts for family members."
Bay was drawn to the work because of her background in nursing, and decided to get involved after her grandchildren started school. She typically works with two patients at a time and visits them every one to two weeks.
"Sometimes you'll only visit once, if they family is feeling overwhelmed and needs help," she said. "A single day can make a big difference. Sometimes they just want to talk to someone who doesn't have a say in what they do, and I'm there to listen. It can be difficult when you see someone going through something to not want to fix things, but the work has taught me a lot."
Volunteers can take on other roles as well, from administrative and desk work to community outreach and item donations.
"We have specialized volunteers like licensed hairdressers, people with certified therapy pets and musicians who come to sing and play instruments for the patients," Wisby said. "There's also a program called Tell Me Your Story, where they sit with a patient and digitally record them talking about their lives. We burn that onto a CD for the family to keep as a memento."
Others, like Pauline Satterfield, spend some of their volunteer hours at nursing homes partnered with Alive Hospice along with home visits.
"When you're visiting a nursing home, some of the patients have people coming and going but a lot of them don't have family around," she said. "They're really appreciative to have someone to talk to."
Satterfield has volunteered with Alive Hospice for approximately eight years, first in Old Hickory and today in Mt. Juliet.
"I actually heard about it around this time of year and decided I wanted to do something for others," she said. "I was thinking of going to Patterson Street and sitting with people who didn't have any family, but they'd already filled the need at the time."
Instead, Satterfield started off by taking some time each week to phone 30-40 patients, checking in with them and their caregivers to make sure their needs were met. After several years, she began visiting them herself.
"I think a lot of the joy in the work has to do with giving the caregivers a break," she said. "The patients are grateful you're there, but anyone who has to take care of someone 24/7, they sure do like to be able to go out and have that time for themselves."
Whether volunteers step in for several weeks or a single day, they have a chance to leave an impact on patients, families and caregivers.
"One time I had a one-visit patient and it just happened to be on Valentine's Day," Bay said. "I always like to do something special when I first meet the patients, so I took some red construction paper and scissors."
Bay spent the day helping the patient craft a homemade valentine for her children, and despite her illness she was able to finish it with her own words and writing.
"I took a picture of her holding up the valentine, and we did her hair and makeup so she looked really nice," Bay said. "When her daughter came home, she was so touched she slept in the bed with her mom that night."
Bay received a call the next morning that her patient had passed away, but she also received thanks for making her last day special.
"The daughter said I was like Mary Poppins, coming in and out of her life at the perfect time so she could spend her mother's last moments with her," Bay said. "You never know when you'll be able to impact somebody in that way."
