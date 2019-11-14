Second mural in PaintWilCo effort to be unveiled

The Wilson County Convention Visitors Bureau will unveil their second mural in the countywide mural initiative, PaintWilCo, on Nov. 23 during Lebanon's bicentennial celebration.
The mural will be located at 135 Public Square on the side of Ballet Adora, according to a news release. The mural is sponsored by Historic Lebanon and is painted by Pat Jackson of Sun Graphic Signs, located in Watertown.
"As part of the Tennessee Main Street program, Historic Lebanon is always looking for opportunities to enhance our historic downtown core," said Executive Director Kim Parks in the release. "A public art initiative such as the PaintWilCo project is the perfect way to use art to create a sense of community and to draw not only locals to the area but also to attract tourists. The mural allows us to highlight our history and to add public art into the area."
Jackson said, "I am honored and happy to have lived long enough to have an opportunity to use the skills I acquired as a young sign painter, when virtually every sign and billboard was hand painted. I didn't know that this project was going to be a part of the bicentennial celebration, but I am thrilled I could contribute in some way. I would like to thank everyone at Wilson county tourism, and Historic Lebanon for being so helpful and supportive. Public art is a great investment!"
The mural unveiling is open to the public and will be a part of the bicentennial celebration on Lebanon's Historic Downtown Square at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Crystal Petet at tourism@wilsoncountytn.gov or call the WilCo office at 615-547-6438.
