Seeing double on the rim

Andy Reed • The Lebanon Democrat
It looks like two basketballs are sitting on the rim at the Friendship Christian School Bay Family Sportsplex. Actually, only the ball on the right is sitting on the back of the iron as a Goodpasture team manager had the perfect soft touch for this unintended feat while shooting baskets prior to a sixth-grade girls' basketball game Tuesday. The manager threw up another ball (on the left) to knock the first one off the rim.
