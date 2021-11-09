As part of an annual sweep across the counties in Tennessee, United States Sen. Marsha Blackburn stopped by the Wilson County Courthouse on Monday morning to see the mayor.
There were multiple reasons for Blackburn’s visit, from discussing matters pertinent to Wilson County to sharing an update on her dealings in Washington, D.C. After speaking with Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto about the county’s strengths and opportunities, Blackburn said that these meetings benefit her tremendously by allowing her to keep a finger on the pulse of her constituents.
“They help us to know how to best help our counties and to keep track of what is going on,” she said.
Blackburn mentioned that staying in touch with the people who elected her is a driving force behind her politics and that she sees benefit in being able to go straight to the source.
“Before COVID, we were over at the museum with some veterans,” Blackburn said. “When you do things like that, you hear directly from people in the community. So, you know where the needs and pressures are.”
However, not every event can be a town hall. So, she sees value in being able to meet with local elected officials whose job it is to be in the know on matters such as these, because those needs and pressures can take many shapes and forms.
“They are going to be different with every county,” Blackburn said. “Some have difficulties with the workforce. Others may have educational needs, but you cannot represent well unless you understand fully what those needs are.”
Blackburn said that she likes to let the local officials lead off the dialogue.
“The good thing is, it’s an ongoing conversation, because we do this every year,” Blackburn said. “You can button up where different issues are, like for instance how broadband expansion is going.”
Other issues Blackburn cited were COVID regulations and employment opportunities for jobseekers.
These interactions have led Blackburn to push for legislation that obstructs the implementation of policies that go against what she calls “individuals’ freedom to live their own version of the American dream.”
Asked how that she turned those conversations into policy proposals, Blackburn offered up an example.
“I had been meeting with a lot of our mayors, and with individuals, and what I was hearing was that we had a lot of first responders, law enforcement, healthcare workers, airline workers, trucking and logistic workers, and grocery-store workers who were worried about increased COVID protocols,” Blackburn said.
On one trip back to DC, Blackburn said that she was approached by a group of airline workers.
“We need your help ... we don’t want to lose our jobs,” they told the senator.
The subsequent policy that she put forth was called the Keeping Our COVID-19 Heroes Employed Act. This act protects those workers deemed “essential” during the pandemic from being fired for refusing to get vaccinated.
“We have had people from all across the country, Democrats and Republicans who have come out and endorsed this bill, because they think it’s important to keep these people on the job,” Blackburn said.
