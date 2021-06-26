Amid uproar over Williamson County Schools’ curriculum, Senate Majority Leader Jack Johnson is questioning the district’s Wit & Wisdom reading program and whether it teaches critical race theory.
Johnson, a Franklin Republican whose children attend system schools, said this week he reviewed a large part of the Wit & Wisdom curriculum and found items that are “very problematic and certainly not age appropriate, if appropriate at all.”
Great Minds’ Wit & Wisdom, which received failing grades from initial reviewers of the state textbook commission but finally passed muster with the Education Department with waivers approved by curriculum Commissioner Penny Schwinn, is under attack from a parent group called Moms for Liberty.
“I think there certainly are elements of the Wit & Wisdom curriculum that could be construed as being aligned with critical race theory,” Johnson told Tennessee Lookout.
But while Johnson avoids publicly criticizing the Williamson board and its decisions, he said he has spoken to board members about Wit & Wisdom and its efforts with the vendor, Fostering Healthy Solutions, which is working on a diversity, equity and inclusion program for the district.
One of the problems with the term critical race theory is that people have different ideas of its definition, Johnson said.
“But whether Wit & Wisdom is or is not aligned or synonymous with critical race theory, I think it is certainly problematic. Elements of it are,” Johnson said.
Views are also wide-ranging on Wit & Wisdom and whether it incorporates critical race theory. The Metro Nashville Public Schools Board of Education is one of several districts statewide that adopted the curriculum in 2020 and is in the process of using it in K-5 English Language Arts. The district chose it after a thorough review by teachers committees as part of a comprehensive curriculum designed to improve literacy rates, according to a spokesman.
“We do not consider it a problem, but rather an important tool to increase rigor and build our students’ knowledge and reading comprehension skills while scaffolding in social-emotional learning supports that help them understand and process difficult and complex subjects related to their real-world life experiences,” said Sean Braisted, spokesman for Metro Nashville Public Schools.
The General Assembly passed legislation this year prohibiting teachers from broaching critical race theory, which is defined as discussing inherently racist institutions or policies such as red-lining or the refusal to give home loans to African Americans to live in certain neighborhoods.
A key amendment to the legislation is innocuous at the start, prohibiting schools from teaching that one race or sex is inherently superior or that a person is inherently privileged, racist, sexist or oppressive by virtue of the individual’s race or sex or that an individual should be discriminated against or receive adverse treatment because of race or sex.
The legislation turns, though, when it prohibits teaching that people bear responsibility for actions committed in the past by other members of the same race or sex or that an individual should feel discomfort, guilt, anguish or psychological distress because of race or sex.
Teachers would be allowed to teach about the institution of slavery in America, but as the theory is generally understood they could be prohibited from teaching that white Americans should take the blame for their ancestors perpetuating one of the worst evils in the nation’s history on some of the ancestors of Black Americans.
Rep. John Ragan, an Oak Ridge Republican who sponsored the legislation, pointed out during House floor debate that critical race theory is not mentioned in the legislation. He also argued that teachers should stick to the facts about slavery and World War II, for example. He drew criticism from Democrats who contended students should learn that Nazism should be considered an “evil” philosophy for perpetrating the Holocaust, the extermination of tens of millions of Jews and other groups of people.
Johnson is not alone in his assessment, and finding dissidents in the Republican-controlled Legislature is difficult.
Rep. Glen Casada, former speaker of the House of Representatives, also said via text this week, “I support Moms for Liberty and their efforts to keep half truths and non age appropriate material out of Williamson County schools curriculum.”
Williamson County’s legislative delegation, including Reps. Sam Whitson and Brandon Ogles, voted for the bill. Whitson declined to comment on the school board events, and Ogles could not be reached for comment even though his assistant was contacted.
Conservative legislatures across the country are passing bills to block the notion that whites should be blamed or feel bad because of slavery and the ensuing decades of injustice against Blacks, Asians, Hispanics and other races and cultures.
Such moves are leaving school districts and teachers to figure out how to carry on, especially with groups such as Moms for Liberty popping up nationally to push back on curriculums and reading materials they don’t like.
Williamson County Schools spokeswoman Carol Birdsong, however, said the district is following state law, including the new provision passed this year governing the items that can be taught. Districts could have funds withheld if the state finds violations.
“The state Department of Education will provide guidance to districts regarding how the law affects certain curriculum that may or may not be being used in the districts,” Birdsong said.
The 2020-21 school year was Williamson County Schools’ first for a new English Language Arts K-5 curriculum, and it is still tweaking the program, which was approved by the state and included a waiver because Wit & Wisdom didn’t have a phonics component in the early grades.
Robin Steenman, who leads Moms For Liberty, says the Wit & Wisdom curriculum teaches “all white people are bad.” A spokesman for Williamson County Schools says Steenman’s group is pulling excerpts from books and distorting them.
The state did not answer specific questions about whether Wit & Wisdom books and lessons teach critical race theory.
The state’s waiver review didn’t delve into issues of sensitivity or bias but was limited to evaluating coverage of Tennessee’s academic standards, according to Department of Education spokesman Brian Blackley.
“Issues of the appropriateness of an individual text, lesson or passage are best left to local communities. Ultimately, it is individual school districts that sought waivers to utilize their locally-selected curricula in their individual districts,” Blackley said.
The department will issue guidance, but it is up to school districts to make sure material meet state law, he said.
Moms for Liberty steamrolled the Williamson County School Board meeting this week with dozens of complaints about the Wit & Wisdom reading curriculum for second-graders, saying it teaches about suicide, encourages students to be either “furious or mad,” describes reproduction of seahorses by the male seahorse, supports cannibalism and furthermore is anti-American, especially in the description of government treatment of native Americans.
Tennessee Lookout is a nonprofit news site covering state government and politics.
