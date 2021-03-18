After being closed for nearly a year, the Lebanon Senior Citizens Center is prepared to reopen for members on April 1. Meanwhile, Mt. Juliet’s Senior Center just opened this month, too. So what will the new normal look like?
Lebanon Senior Citizens Center Executive Director Patti Watts said that “every precaution,” would be taken to ensure that this reopening can be done safely without compromising the well-being of the guests.
Temperature checks will be required at the door and social distancing protocols will be observed. To accommodate compliance, capacity numbers will be restricted.
According to Watts, when they reopen for lunch services, which will just be Tuesday and Thursday to begin, only 75 people will be allowed in at a time. The cafeteria that used to regularly serve over 200 people will probably seem empty with only 75 people, Watts said.
Curbside lunch pick up will still be provided so that guests members don’t have to come in.
Watts worries that not every one will want to come running back. “We are ready to be open,” she said, but holds her expectations back for the first couple of weeks following their reopening.
“Like everybody else trying to be safe and open, we’ll be on a learning curve,” Watts said.
Watts is excited about resuming the activities they once took for granted, but also the special moments like trips to Cheekwood Botanical Gardens in Nashville. She said they wouldn’t be able to take as many people but that as soon as they could coordinate the trip it was going to happen.
Excitement surrounding re-opening isn’t limited to Lebanon. Mt. Juliet’s members are ready to get back to normal, too.
Mt. Juliet Senior Activities Center Executive Director Valissa Saindon said that their first couple weeks were a warm welcome. “Everybody is thrilled to be back,” she said.
The center is requiring masks and other safety rules but Saindon said, “Everybody has been very compliant with rules and regulations.”
For a lot of the members the past year has been an emotional and physical endurance test. Saindon said that some of their members were regular five-day per week attendees. “Taking that away from them, then being in isolation for a year, really took its toll.”
According to Saindon, the center didn’t abandon its members though. They stayed in contact with them over the year, with regular lines of communication for help calls but also just to talk. As Saindon puts it, “Sometimes the only thing they needed was a friend to talk to.”
One Mt. Juliet member, Loady Bradley, said that she pretty much stayed at home for the last year. “I desperately missed the center,” she said.
“I’m feeling fabulous to be back and wish everyone would come.”
Bradley, Chan Ly and Janet Pruitt were knitting on Wednesday. They haven’t really stopped knitting all year though. Pruitt said that the knitters from the center took supplies home and helped make over 400 items to donate to local charities. These hand-knitted items included blankets, scarves and hats.
According to the knitters, it was a way to do what they enjoyed while helping those in need.
One of the hardest hits the center bore was the lost revenue from a couple of raffles it does each year. Saindon said they usually get about $10,000 for each raffle drive they do. She lamented that that money was lost, but got excited about a new raffle the center is holding on April 10.
Saindon said they are exploring how to safely do the event in person, with the possibility of just doing it virtually. For more information visit the Mt. Juliet Senior Center Facebook page.
Membership at both facilities waned during the past year. Watts estimated her totals were cut in half, down from over 1,500 last year. In Mt. Juliet, Saindon said the decrease was about the same.
Saindon and Watts are optimistic that those numbers will trend back up.
