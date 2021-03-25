Animal shelters aren’t cheap. Costs of caring for those pets can add up quickly. That’s why Lebanon’s New Leash on Life no-kill animal rescue is hosting a second downtown yard sale this weekend.
The event is called the Something For Everyone Sale 2.0. The three-day sale starts Friday and Saturday at 9 a.m. and Sunday at noon. It will be held in the old bank building across from the Capitol Theatre.
New Leash on Life Executive Director Angela Chapman said that last year’s event was such a success, it seemed like a no-brainer to have another this spring.
“We get things donated that we don’t want to see go to waste,” Chapman said.
While brainstorming ways to raise funds last year, one volunteer suggested the shelter have a yard sale. Chapman said it made sense, after all there was little overhead, and any revenue they raised would help the animals at the shelter.
Since the previous event went so well, the shelter wasted little time preparing for another. Chapman said the organization has been working on this project for the past six weeks.
“There was so much to sort through,” she said. “Books over here, furniture over there. The number of hours our volunteers put in, I can’t even imagine.”
One of those volunteers, Pam Black, also serves on the shelter’s board. Black estimates over 75% of the items for sale have been donated in just the last few weeks. Black said the money raised during the yard sale would go towards repairs at the shelter. “After the last yard sale, we were able to put tops on our outside kennels,” she said.
According to Chapman, New Leash on Life calls the event the Something for Everyone Sale because “you never know what people are going to bring in.”
The yard sale relies on material donations made to New Leash on Life. Chapman said the shelter saw an uptick in non-monetary contributions in 2020. “I think people’s pocket books were a little tighter than normal last year.
“When people find out they can help animals, they dig deep,” she said.
According to Chapman, last year someone even donated the windshield from a 2010 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Normally, the shelter hosts a 5k fundraiser each March. The pandemic forced cancellation last year, and because of lingering uncertainties, Chapman said they felt it was better not to risk it this year either.
This represented a large chuck of revenue for the shelter, which spurred their exploration into alternative fundraising measures. “We knew we wouldn’t be able to replace it all, but we wanted to help offset some of that lost revenue,” Chapman said.
Another event that was disrupted last year was Bark in the Park. Chapman said the event at the dog park behind their campus had been going on for 20 years prior to COVID. The shelter moved the event to October which turned out to be a big hit among guests.
Chapman said they planned to officially move the event to October moving forward. Besides the games and vendor services for pets, this event also offers rabies vaccinations.
The lost revenue from these events wasn’t the only net loss caused by COVID. The shelter has a pantry which offers pet food assistance. Chapman said the first time a request is made, no questions are asked. After that, the shelter tries to work with people to make sure animals aren’t going hungry.
“We don’t want anyone to surrender their pets. If you’re going through a tough time, the last thing you want is to lose your companion.”
According to Chapman, last year the food pantry served pets in over 1,000 families. A stark increase from the normal annual average of 300.
While costs can catch you from every angle, the primary expense at the shelter is pet care for the animals there. “Adoption fees don’t cover pet care completely,” Chapman said.
She also said at any given time, the shelter will have over 75 pets in their care. “Whatever expense you have with your animals at home, multiply that by 75,” she said if you want a picture of our costs.
That’s why Chapman acknowledges that “it takes a village.” The shelter incorporated this old adage as its motto to recognize the volunteers and community members who make its operation possible.
According to the Best Friends Animal Society, a nationwide nonprofit animal service, reported that two years ago 103,000 of the 126,000 dogs and cats in Tennessee shelters found placements. That’s a statewide save rate of 82%. The national average is about 78%.
Keeping Wilson County’s save rate high drives New Leash on Life’s operations. The adoption center is the longest standing entity of New Leash on Life, but it also features a spay/neuter clinic. Assistance for these services can be rendered through grants, which the shelter is happy to explore for needy pet-owners.
New Leash on Life is located at 507 Jim Draper Blvd. in Lebanon. Its open hours are 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Appointments are required for shelter consultation and services. Its number is (615) 444-1144.
