A rescue shelter in Baton Rouge, Louisiana requested help as Hurricane Ida bore down on the state and Lebanon-based animal protection nonprofit Animal Rescue Corps answered the call.
The shelter in Baton Rouge, Companion Animal Alliance, was in urgent need of help to evacuate the dogs and cats in their care. Upon learning of the calls, ARC offered assistance with the animals.
ARC shelter Director Michael Cunningham had a video on his phone that showed the volume of evacuees fleeing the hurricane on Sunday. “We were the only ones driving towards the storm,” he said.
Cunningham said this is standard operating procedure for his team, and that they have a lot of experience in evacuating animals from potential disaster sites, and added, “We can’t do this without the help of our amazing volunteers and donors.”
In total, four cats and 15 dogs were brought to Lebanon. All of the homeless animals transported to Tennessee had already been awaiting adoption in Louisiana.
On Monday, Cunningham said that relocating animals out of the path of natural disasters before they strike helps to both ensure the safety of relocated animals and to create room for local organizations to assist animals who will be newly displaced by the disaster.
According to Cunningham, this enables Baton Rouge shelter to take in those animals who are lost as a result of the storm, which is integral because “No one (from Louisiana) is going to come looking for their dog in Lebanon.”
Meanwhile, the animals that were rescued were already homeless, so it serves a purpose by getting them into a new home.
“There is an enormous collective effort to move animals out of the path of this hurricane,” said ARC Executive Director Tim Woodward in a press release . “We’re happy to do a very small part.”
At the center the animals will receive daily care and be matched with vetted shelter and rescue organizations in high-adoption regions that will adopt them into loving homes.
Anyone wishing to be a part of this relief effort can find more information by visiting animalrescuecorps.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.