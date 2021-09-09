The Sherry’s Run 5K Run/Walk is just a couple days away, but registration is open for anyone who wishes to participate. This will be the 18th annual installment of the event.
The run is organized by Sherry’s Hope, a nonprofit organization that works throughout the year to provide hope to families battling cancer in Wilson County and surrounding communities through emotional encouragement and assistance.
Its mission is to raise money to aid people facing financial hardship due to a cancer diagnosis and treatment.
One of those individuals is Trayce Sackman, an attendance officer at Watertown High School. Sackman said that she learned so much about Sherry’s Hope after she was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012.
“People think of Sherry’s Hope and that they help with bills, but it’s so much more than that.”
Sackman said that it was the restaurant cards that really helped her out when she was going through chemotherapy and the smell of food made her nauseous.
At the time, Sackman had three children living at home with her, so these little gestures went a long way. Her daughter and mother are also cancer survivors, and they enjoy the 5K run/walk because they can visit the survivors’ tent and be a part of an event that helped steady them through hard times.
Another recipient of aid from Sherry’s Hope was Denise Garrett. She manages the Old Hickory Credit Union — Lebanon branch. Garrett said that when she was undergoing chemotherapy, Sherry’s Hope helped out in a critical way by supplementing her mortgage payments. With so many expenses stemming from her treatment, money was tight, so the aid was welcomed relief.
According to Garrett, the organization hardly just sent a check though. “Everybody up there was so nice. They called and checked on me and it made my breast cancer journey much easier with the outpouring of love from them.”
Garrett said that even now they still call and check in.
Event t-shirts and timing chips for runners will be available for pickup at the event site at 623 W. Main St., Lebanon today and Sept. 10 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. and on Sept. 11 before the race which begins at 8 a.m.
Registration for the event is available online at www.sherrysrun.org and at the Sherry’s Hope office at 110 Babb Drive, Lebanon.
Following the run, awards will be presented to top finishing runners and team awards will be given out. Always a very special part of the day, the ‘In Memory of’ and ‘In Honor of’ recipients will be recognized. This year, the event is in memory of Al Ashworth, Cathy Carey and Wendi Welch Warren. The Sherry’s Run 5K is in honor of Gabby Aulds.
