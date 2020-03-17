Scenes of empty shelves and sky-high shopping carts may have seemed exclusive to social media feeds only a few weeks ago, but they’ve become reality in Wilson County as coronavirus continues its spread through Tennessee.
There are no confirmed cases of the virus in the community as of Monday, but shoppers are stocking up ahead of time — which means businesses are hard at work to meet demands.
“Everybody’s doing as much as they can, but the amount of stress this is putting on supply, trucking and more has been difficult,” Al’s Foodland store manager Jon Carman said. “We’re also closing on hour early at 8 p.m. so employees have time to disinfect the store.”
Even large chains like Walmart are feeling the pressure, according to one of the Lebanon location’s store managers.
“We’ve had an extraordinarily large number of out of stock items,” Linsey Coker, who manages the store’s fresh section, said. “We’re probably at three times our normal number of out of stocks on the fresh side.”
Despite the increase in demand, the store has been able to continue stocking its shelves without increasing truck sizes and is not expecting to restrict purchases. Store hours remain from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., a schedule set after the March 3 tornado.
“We’re one of Walmart’s larger stores in the market, so we’ve been fortunate there,” Coker said. “What we’re running into more is that we may not be able to stock certain brands.”
That rang true for Bria Gault and her family, who traveled to the store from Hermitage after three days spent searching for groceries.
“There’s been no toilet paper or rice anywhere we’ve been,” she said. “We found some rice here, but not the kind we were looking for, and there’s still no toilet paper.”
Gault said the shortages have not affected her family’s day-to-day life, but the extra travel time has been inconvenient.
“It takes us about 30 minutes each way to get here, plus the time it takes to shop for everything,” she said. “I personally feel like this buying is going to add to the panic and make it even harder for people to get what they need.”
Some people have turned to food service to avoid buying groceries, but the virus is beginning to affect that as well. Popular chains like Starbucks and Chick-fil-A have switched to take-out only across the U.S., and some states are closing all bars and dining areas.
Tennessee is not yet enforcing those policies, but customers may need to prepare for it if the virus continues spreading.
“We recommend that businesses and groups use their best judgment to protect the health of their patrons,” Bill Christian, an associate communications director with the Tennessee Department of Health, said.
For now, the state continues to encourage standard preventative measures, including social distancing, frequent hand washing and covering coughs.
Residents are also asked to stay home if sick, which could have an impact on the local economy when combined with those working from home and avoiding others.
“People are spending less time out in the public, which means we could see some impact on our businesses,” Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said. “On the other hand, we also have tornado victims trying to build back, so some industries like lumber will probably go up. Our goal right now is to continue making sure services are available while being as proactive as we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.