Sidewalks on South Hartmann Drive and traffic on North Castle Heights Avenue dominated the talk during Tuesday’s Lebanon Planning Commission meeting.
Tri Star Equipment Truck and Auto Sales was seeking site plan approval for construction at 1229 S. Hartmann Drive, which included a payment of $16,303 to the city instead of installing a sidewalk. Staff recommended the payment because the east side of Tri Star’s lot is Sinking Creek and there is not yet a plan for getting pedestrians across the water.
Planning Director Paul Corder said the city would rather build the portion of the sidewalk approaching the creek, rather than have the developer do it and have to tear it up once the sidewalk is ready to be extended to the east. Commissioner Mack McCluskey argued in favor of having the developer go ahead and build it rather than putting it off while the city comes up with a plan. Commissioner Chad Williams said if the city was not prepared to build sidewalks, then it should “scrap all plans to do sidewalks on South Hartmann.”
Mayor Rick Bell, who has made sidewalks a priority, said that while he doesn’t want “sidewalks to nowhere,” he does want them along South Hartmann. Another option, endorsed by Lebanon Commissioner of Public Services Jeff Baines, would be to take payments in lieu of sidewalks from developers and use those funds to build sidewalks in higher priority areas.
The commission rejected a plan to accept payment in lieu of sidewalks for the entire length of the property on a 4-5 vote. A second motion to require the developer to build a sidewalk from the west side of the property to a point short of the creek and give the city a payment in lieu for the rest of the distance was approved 5-4.
A request from builder DR Horton to rezone 11 acres along North Castle Heights Avenue from low density residential to high density residential drew comments from commissioners and councilors concerned about traffic. The property is just south of Castle Heights Elementary School on the west side of the road. DR Horton has broken ground across the street to build a townhouse community.
Commissioner Camille Burdine, who is also a city councilor, said constituents have expressed concerns about adding to the already serious traffic problem on the road when students are arriving at the school (and the nearby Walter J. Baird Middle School) and leaving.
Councilor Joey Carmack also said he had heard from constituents worried about traffic. He said he had been told by someone involved in the project that DR Horton planned to have traffic exit the development on Coles Ferry Pike.
However, engineer Ryan Lovelace and DR Horton representative Patrick Pitts were noncommittal about where entrances and exits would be located, saying that a traffic study would have to be done.
The commission forwarded the rezoning to the city council with a positive recommendation.
It did the same for rezoning 37.5 acres on Crowell Lane near Hickory Ridge Road from rural residential to residential with minimum lots of 12,000 square feet, even though three residents of Crowell Lane said they were concerned about the additional traffic on the rural road.
