Lebanon Special School District has named Becky Siever principal of Jones Brummett Elementary School, which is under construction.
Siever, who has been the principal at Byars Dowdy Elementary School for the past six years, will open Jones Brummett in the fall for the 2021-22 school year.
She has 22 years of experience in education with 13 of those as a school administrator. She is a graduate of Lincoln University in Missouri and received her master’s in education from Trevecca University.
“It is such a great honor to be chosen to lead Jones Brummett,” Siever said in a news release. “I look forward to opening the doors and building community for the teachers, students, and families who will be a part of making our school a wonderful place for children to learn.”
LSSD Director of Schools Scott Benson said, ”Becky is an outstanding servant leader with a gift for building a strong school culture. She also has a proven track record of high expectations for teaching and learning. I know Becky will be a blessing to the families and students at Jones Brummett just as she has been at Byars Dowdy.”
