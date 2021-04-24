Peggy Simpson has been recognized as a nominee for a Governor’s Volunteer Stars Award. A State of TN program, this initiative seeks to recognize and honor outstanding volunteers in participating counties for their volunteer service. She received a commemorative plaque to mark the occasion, sponsored by Wilson Bank & Trust.
Simpson was nominated by Wilson County commissioners Sue Vanatta and Diane Weathers, who recognized all the hard work Ms. Simpson does with Wilson Books from Birth.
Simpson is 2015 recipient of a GVSA, making her ineligible to be consider as a winner this year, but the county is pleased to honor her as a nominee and truly appreciate the great work she does with Wilson Books from Birth.
Simpson has served as the director of Wilson Books from Birth since its inception in 2005. When she learned about the Dolly Parton Imagination Library Program, she organized and led a group of countywide volunteers to replicate that program, creating Wilson County’s own “books from birth.”
Simpson also created a fund-raising idea to increase dollars for the program: the annual Imagination Dinner. Each year ticket holders to the event create themed tables and enjoy an evening of challenges and entertainment where every dollar is used to ensure children in the county receive a free, monthly, book from birth to age 5. About 5,800 children are currently enrolled in the program and over 14,700 children have graduated. Over 789,000 books have been mailed to Wilson County children since 2005.
Pictured left to right: DeJeay Woods, Wilson Bank & Trust; Sara Davenport, Coordinator for GSVA — Wilson County; Peggy Simpson, nominee; Randall Hutto, Wilson County Mayor.
Submitted to the Democrat
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.