Chareda Sims has been named principal of Southside School, Wilson County Schools Director Jeff Luttrell announced Friday in a news release.
A longtime educator and administrator, Mrs. Sims takes over principal duties at Southside following her assistant principal duties at Mt. Juliet Middle — a position she’s had for the previous four years.
“I’m definitely excited about this new role at Southside,” Sims said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity and look forward to meeting all of the students and families.”
This upcoming school year will mark her 22nd year in education. A graduate of Jacksonville State University in Alabama, she began her teaching career in Gadsden, Alabama. She then married and moved north to Nashville and held a variety of teaching and administrative roles with Nashville Metro Public Schools. She also has an abundance of experience in school counseling.
Overall, she has nine years of experience as an assistant principal. Her new role at Southside will be her first as principal.
“My number one goal is student success so in order to achieve that we have to have high expectations — high expectations of our students, but also of ourselves,” Sims said. “So I hold myself to very high expectations, sometimes I’m a perfectionist when it comes to certain things and I always like to look back and reflect and see what I could have done better.”
Sims is Luttrell’s first principal hire as, he officially took the reins of the district July 1.
“She’s an extremely hard worker and did some amazing things serving as an assistant principal at Mt. Juliet Middle,” Luttrell said. “I was very impressed with her throughout the interview process and I know she is going to ignite some great energy at Southside. I’m really excited about this opportunity for her and I know she’s ready to meet the challenges ahead.”
Aside from receiving educational degrees and certifications from Jacksonville State University, Sims has also earned additional certifications in Educational Administration and Instructional Coaching from Lipscomb University.
A self-proclaimed “sports mom,” Sims said that when she’s not tending to school related matters, then there’s a really good chance she’s at a nearby ballfield.
Submitted to the Democrat
