After a sinkhole was discovered under the tracks, the WeGo Star Commuter Train into Nashville is modifying its service until further notice.
The sinkhole was first reported at the beginning of the week, near the waterworks location on Omohundro Drive in Davidson County, nearly to the line’s westernmost terminus.
As a result, trains are still unable to access downtown Nashville and are only traveling between the Donelson and Lebanon stations. Therefore, any downtown Nashville commuters coming from Wilson County will be forced to disembark the train at the Donelson Station and take other routes into the city.
Also, while train times will remain the same, the third morning trip and third evening trip will not be running during this time.
Zachary Clark, a communications specialist for the WeGo Public Transit system, said on Friday that the train system does not currently have an updated timetable for when the repairs will be completed, although crews have already begun working on the damaged portion of the line.
Clark did say that commuters would not be expected to fork out any additional charge for the extra rides into Nashville.
Depending on where commuters are headed, there will be multiple options once off the train in Donelson.
“In the morning, both the Route 64 Star Downtown Shuttle and Route 93 Star West End Shuttle will travel to Downtown and Vanderbilt University, respectively, from Donelson Station,” Clark said.
Clark added in the afternoon, “Route 93 buses will travel from Vanderbilt University to Donelson Station.”
Meanwhile, Route 64 passengers will be picked up via van and transported to Riverfront Station, where a bus will then bring them to Donelson Station.
Also, the van will make an additional loop to Riverfront Station to pick up passengers and bring them to Donelson Station. There will be additional buses and vans to accommodate service.
Clark noted that passengers coming to Donelson Station in the afternoon will have to catch a Route 6 Lebanon Pike bus to downtown or wait until the shuttles arrive.
